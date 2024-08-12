Apple likely to launch affordable mixed reality headset next year, smart glasses also under works

Apple Vision Pro is undoubtedly one of the most popular mixed reality headset in the market right now. Although currently available in select regions, the gadget instantly became a hit. Unveiled at the WWDC 2023, Apple Vision Pro is the most expensive Apple wearable till date. Priced at $3499, Apple Vision Pro is quite expensive for a mixed reality headset, even though it is technically impressive. In order to cater a larger audience, Apple may soon launch an affordable Apple Vision headset in 2025.

Affordable Apple Vision headset coming soon

In his Power On newsletter, known Apple analyst Mark Gurman suggested that Apple is on track to launch a cheaper mixed reality headset and it is “probably coming as early as next year”. It is worth noting that it won't be a successor to the Apple Vision Pro but a completely different product.

Gurman suggests that Apple is also working on a second-gen Apple Vision Pro, however its release timeframe is still unclear. One of the key reasons for the sliding hype of Apple Vision Pro is believed to be the price and it will be interesting to see how the new affordable headset from Apple will deliver among the expectations.

Apple Smart Glasses on the way

Apart from the new mixed reality headsets, Apple's Vision group is also reportedly experimenting with the Smart Glasses, just like Meta's Ray Ban glasses. To recall, Mark Gurman originally hinted at the Apple Smart Glasses earlier this year in February and has reiterated that the company is still investing in the product.

For those who are unaware, smart glasses allow users to take phones and record videos directly from the glasses. Apart from this, users can also access music and perform various functions through the voice assistant.



