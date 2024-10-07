 Apple reportedly planning to launch smart AR glasses with MicroLED technology by 2026 | Wearables News
Apple reportedly planning to launch smart AR glasses with MicroLED technology by 2026

Apple reportedly planning to launch smart AR glasses with MicroLED technology by 2026

Apple plans to launch smart AR glasses with microLED technology by 2026, following recent trends in augmented reality and competition from other tech companies.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 07 2024, 16:56 IST
Apple is rumoured to launch smart AR glasses with microLED technology, expected to arrive in 2026. (Representative image) (9to5Mac)

Apple appears set to enter the augmented reality market with its own smart glasses, potentially arriving by 2026. Recent information suggests that the tech giant will incorporate microLED technology into these glasses, following Meta's recent demonstration of its Orion AR glasses, which has reignited interest in the augmented reality space.

Apple AR glasses: Reliable Sources Reveal Development Plans

The latest rumours stem from a reliable source, tipster @Jukanlosreve (via Wccftech), who has a history of providing accurate leaks. According to this tipster, Apple remains committed to developing microLED technology, which has been under consideration for several years. MicroLED combines high brightness levels with deep blacks, surpassing the performance of existing display technologies. However, the production process for microLED remains challenging and costly, contributing to its limited availability in smaller devices thus far.

Upcoming Apple Watch Ultra Features

In addition to the anticipated smart glasses, Apple plans to use microLED technology in its upcoming Apple Watch Ultra, also expected to launch in 2026. This development adds another layer to Apple's strategy in the wearables market, though there is uncertainty regarding the release schedule for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, as it did not debut this year.

Shifting Strategies in AR Development

Apple has faced a series of rumours regarding its AR glasses over the past few years. Previous estimates suggested a 2027 launch window, but the possibility of an earlier release indicates a shift in development timelines. Last year, reports indicated that Apple had postponed the glasses indefinitely while shifting focus to a more affordable VR headset. This pivot might be influenced by Meta's success with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, which could have prompted Apple to reconsider its approach to augmented reality.

The Apple Vision Pro, Apple's existing mixed reality headset, presents a contrast to the anticipated AR glasses. While it showcases powerful technology, its high price point has limited its market reach. The introduction of a more compact and budget-friendly AR device could allow Apple to capture a broader audience and compete more effectively in the augmented reality landscape.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 16:55 IST
