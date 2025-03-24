Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Apple to add cameras in future Apple watches with AI features and advanced capabilities: Report

Apple to add cameras in future Apple watches with AI features and advanced capabilities: Report

Apple is reportedly working on integrating cameras into future Apple Watch models, aiming to enhance AI capabilities and introduce innovative features like Visual Intelligence within two years.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 24 2025, 10:13 IST
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
1/5 The Apple Watch 10 is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 16 series on September 9, at the “Its Glowtime” event 2024. This year, Apple is speculated to bring several advancements to the new generation Apple Watch with a bigger display, new chipset, and new health monitoring features.  (Apple)
2/5 The Apple Watch 10 is expected to launch in two bigger display sizes of 45mm and 49mm which is similar to the the size of the Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, Apple Analyst Mark Gurman reported that the new watch could feature a new magnetic mechanism for the wristband. Therefore, there are some significant changes expected this year.  (Apple)
3/5 Apple is rumoured to bring three new features to the Apple Watch 10 which are reportedly a blood pressure monitor, sleep apnea sensor, and glucose monitor. However, Gurman is not sure about the new blood-pressure sensor, since the company is facing some hiccups with accurate testing. On the other hand, sleep apnea will be measured based on the user’s blood-oxygen levels.  (Unsplash)
4/5 Reports and rumours suggest that the Apple Watch 10 may get a new chipset to enhance the device’s performance. The new chipset may allow the watch to support AI-powered features or we can say Apple Intelligence in the future. However, there is no confirmation regarding the Apple Watch supporting AI-powered features.  (Apple)
5/5 In terms of pricing the Apple Watch 10 is expected to be launched with a starting price of $399 which is similar to the predecessor. Therefore, no major price hike is expected for the upcoming Apple Watch.  (Apple)
Apple plans to add cameras to future Apple Watch models to enhance AI capabilities by 2027. (Amazon.com)

Apple is reportedly working on integrating cameras into its future Apple Watch models as part of an effort to enhance its AI capabilities, particularly Visual Intelligence, within the next two years. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the addition of cameras is aligned with the company's broader strategy to enhance its AI-driven features across various devices.

Shift to In-House AI Models

Apple's Visual Intelligence technology, which is currently dependent on services from OpenAI and Google, is set to evolve with the aim of relying entirely on Apple's own AI models. Gurman noted that this shift could expand to multiple devices, including the upcoming camera-equipped AirPods. Apple's ultimate vision is to embed this technology within the core of its future devices, with the camera-equipped Apple Watch models playing a significant role.

Camera Integration in Standard and Ultra Models

The company is said to be working on two versions of the Apple Watch with cameras: a standard model and the Ultra variant. For the standard Apple Watch, the camera would likely be embedded within the display, similar to the setup found in iPhones. It's unclear whether this would involve under-display technology or require a cutout in the display.

On the other hand, the Ultra Apple Watch would feature a camera positioned on the side of the watch, near the digital crown and side button. This positioning takes advantage of the extra space available on the larger Ultra model, allowing users to more easily point their wrists for scanning or other functions.

Apple's Long-Term Vision for Camera Integration

While the concept of a camera-equipped Apple Watch has surfaced multiple times in the past through rumours and Apple patents, the idea has not yet materialized into a market-ready product. Patents have included concepts for using cameras for video calls, biometric monitoring, and even hidden camera features that appear only when needed. One patent from 2020 proposed a camera system that could be concealed within the Digital Crown or attached to the end of the watch band.

Despite the ongoing speculation, Gurman suggests that the first Apple Watch with a camera may not arrive until 2027, contingent on the progress of Apple's AI teams. Alongside the camera-equipped AirPods, these advancements in AI-driven hardware could reshape how Apple devices function in the near future.

First Published Date: 24 Mar, 10:12 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets