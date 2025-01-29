Apple to release Meta-inspired smart glasses and camera equipped AirPods by 2027: Report

Apple is working on new wearable products, including smart glasses and AirPods equipped with cameras. According to insights from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these devices will share similarities with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses collaboration, though their release is not expected until at least 2027. The products are still in the development phase, and it's possible that they may not be released as planned.

Smart Glasses and Visual Intelligence Integration

The tech giant aims to build on its investment in visual intelligence, specifically through its Apple Vision Pro, by integrating the technology into these upcoming devices. While details remain limited, Apple's smart glasses will likely feature built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones. These features will resemble the Ray-Ban collaboration by Meta, which starts at $299, but without offering full augmented reality displays. Instead, Apple will focus on enhancing functionality through visual intelligence.

AirPods with Cameras

Apple is also exploring the possibility of AirPods with cameras, a concept that has been previously reported. The idea of embedding outward-facing cameras into earbuds raises privacy concerns, and it remains unclear whether consumers will embrace the feature. Despite the uncertainties, Apple is proceeding with experiments to incorporate visual intelligence into its AirPods, possibly opening new opportunities for the product category.

Through this expansion into wearable technology, Apple aims to recoup its research and development investment, potentially positioning itself as a leader in both wearable technology and augmented reality. The smart glasses are of particular interest, as Meta's Ray-Ban collaboration has seen significant success, setting a precedent for wearable tech.

These products mark another step in Apple's ongoing commitment to innovation and the development of an interconnected ecosystem. As the company continues to push the boundaries of wearable technology, the upcoming years will likely bring more advanced and integrated devices. Despite the long wait for these products, Apple's reputation for design and refinement suggests that these devices could generate substantial interest upon their eventual release.