Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Apple to release Meta-inspired smart glasses and camera equipped AirPods by 2027: Report

Apple to release Meta-inspired smart glasses and camera equipped AirPods by 2027: Report

Apple is developing smart glasses and camera-equipped AirPods, inspired by Meta's Ray-Ban, with a 2027 release in sight. Here's what you need to know.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 29 2025, 19:16 IST
Icon
iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air, and other Apple products launching early in 2025
Apple smart glasses
1/5 iPhone SE 4 or iPhone 16e: Apple is expected to launch its affordable iPhone model in March with a rebranded name and major upgrades. The iPhone SE 4 likely to be called the iPhone 16e is expected to come with an iPhone 14-like design. It may feature an OLED display, A18 Chip, 8GB RAM, a 48MP main camera, and other major upgrades which will likley attract buyers.  (Sonny Dickson/X)
Apple smart glasses
2/5 M4 MacBook Air: After making waves about the new M4 chip, Apple will finally launch the new generation MacBook Air with the M4 chip in the upcoming months. The MacBook Air may include a nano-texture display option with 16GB RAM. The laptop will likely come in two size options 13-inch and 15-inch. Recent reports suggest a March 2025 launch for the new M4 MacBook Air. (Apple)
image caption
3/5 iPad 11: After 2023, the base iPad model is finally set for an upgrade this year with the 11th generation of iPad. While the rumours surrounding the iPad 11 are slim, reports suggest that it is expected to be powered by the  A-series chip with 8GB, making it compatible for Apple Intelligence. Reports also suggest that the new iPad 11 may feature Apple’s in-house  Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 M3 iPad Air: Last year Apple launched M2 powered iPad Air which major irations. However, in just a year, the company is expected to launch a new iPad Air that will likely be powered by the M3 chip. Rumours suggest significant specs upgrades along with new keyboard accessories. Therefore, we may have to wait a few months to know what Apple in store for its new generation iPads.  (HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 Apple Watch SE 3: We saw the Apple Watch SE model in 2022 and now it is expected to make a comeback in 2025. While the specifications and upgrades are unknown, the smartwatch has been rumoured since last year, now it is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming months at affordable pricing.  (Apple)
Apple smart glasses
icon View all Images
Apple is working on smart glasses and AirPods with cameras, expected to launch by 2027. (Bloomberg)

Apple is working on new wearable products, including smart glasses and AirPods equipped with cameras. According to insights from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, these devices will share similarities with Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses collaboration, though their release is not expected until at least 2027. The products are still in the development phase, and it's possible that they may not be released as planned.

Smart Glasses and Visual Intelligence Integration

The tech giant aims to build on its investment in visual intelligence, specifically through its Apple Vision Pro, by integrating the technology into these upcoming devices. While details remain limited, Apple's smart glasses will likely feature built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones. These features will resemble the Ray-Ban collaboration by Meta, which starts at $299, but without offering full augmented reality displays. Instead, Apple will focus on enhancing functionality through visual intelligence.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also read: Microsoft investigates whether DeepSeek-linked group improperly obtained OpenAI data

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

AirPods with Cameras

Apple is also exploring the possibility of AirPods with cameras, a concept that has been previously reported. The idea of embedding outward-facing cameras into earbuds raises privacy concerns, and it remains unclear whether consumers will embrace the feature. Despite the uncertainties, Apple is proceeding with experiments to incorporate visual intelligence into its AirPods, possibly opening new opportunities for the product category.

Also read: Maha Kumbh: No call drops, seamless internet at mega festival with record teledensity

Through this expansion into wearable technology, Apple aims to recoup its research and development investment, potentially positioning itself as a leader in both wearable technology and augmented reality. The smart glasses are of particular interest, as Meta's Ray-Ban collaboration has seen significant success, setting a precedent for wearable tech.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 price officially reduced in India after Galaxy S25 launch: Know about new prices

These products mark another step in Apple's ongoing commitment to innovation and the development of an interconnected ecosystem. As the company continues to push the boundaries of wearable technology, the upcoming years will likely bring more advanced and integrated devices. Despite the long wait for these products, Apple's reputation for design and refinement suggests that these devices could generate substantial interest upon their eventual release.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jan, 19:16 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation early amazon prime day offer: great deal on samsung galaxy watch 5; buy it for $199 apple reportedly planning to launch smart ar glasses with microled technology by 2026 dyson ontrac headphones launched in india at rs. 44900: check features, availability and more apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work japan’s solution for the lost apple airpods problem is a vacuum cleaner apple smart ring coming! 'iring' development hits rush stage after samsung announcement samsung galaxy watch 7 series launched: check features, price, availability and more vivo watch gt with 21 day battery life and e-sim support launched: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans expect major announcement on January 30 as speculation grows over release date reveal
Nintendo Switch 2

Microsoft to bring Xbox titles to Nintendo Switch 2, including Halo and Call of Duty: Report
GTA 6 meme

GTA 6 meme featuring AI Trump executive order sparks online frenzy with viral video - All details
Epic Games mobile store

Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details
GTA 6 characters

GTA 6: Will iconic characters like Tommy, CJ, and Franklin return to Vice City?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets