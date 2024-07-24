 Apple Watch for Your Kids launched in India with location tracking and emergency alerts for parents – Details | Wearables News
Apple Watch for Your Kids launched in India with location tracking and emergency alerts for parents – Details

Apple has finally released the Apple Watch For Your Kids feature in India. Here is what the feature brings and which Apple Watch models are compatible.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 24 2024, 16:02 IST
Apple Watch For Your Kids
Apple Watch can be a handy standalone device for your kids. (Apple)

Apple has announced that its Apple Watch For Your Kids feature is now available in India, allowing Indian parents to set up supported cellular Apple Watches for their children, even if they do not have an iPhone of their own. This facilitates easy communication with calls and messages available on the watch and provides parents with peace of mind by allowing them to know their children's whereabouts when they are not at home.

Apple Watch Ultra saves life of man swept away by rough seas, rescued after emergency call from smartwatch

Apple Watch for Your Kids Feature: Here Are the Benefits You Get

Firstly, the most important feature is the Find My People functionality—it allows parents to receive alerts when their children arrive at or leave a particular location, such as school. This feature brings peace of mind to parents.

Another major benefit is that all children using the Apple Watch For Your Kids feature will have access to their own phone number through a separate cellular plan, ensuring they are always connected.

The feature also makes it easier for children to track their fitness, with the activity rings feature optimised for children to track their move minutes instead of kilojoules burned. Apple has also optimised various workouts, such as Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Run, and Outdoor Cycle, for children. Apple says children can also compete, see awards, and send and receive activity sharing invites.

That said, the highlight feature is the ability for children to reach emergency services or family using the side button of the Apple Watch. Parents, if listed as emergency contacts, are immediately notified in emergencies. Additionally, children can check their medical information, such as allergies and medical conditions, using Medical ID. There are also other features like School Time, the ability to download third-party apps, and applying content restrictions. These make the Apple Watch ideal for children as both a communication and wellness device.

Which Apple Watch Models Are Eligible for ‘Apple Watch For Your Kids Feature'?

To use this feature in India, you need an Apple Watch Series 4 cellular and later, or Apple Watch SE, running the latest WatchOS and iOS, paired with at least the iPhone 8. Users will also need an Apple ID (for the parent) and one for their child, and then create a family group including all the members.

First Published Date: 24 Jul, 16:02 IST
