Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Apple Watch saves 55-year-old man's life after car crash, traps him in neighbour’s swimming pool

Apple Watch saves 55-year-old man's life after car crash, traps him in neighbour’s swimming pool

A 55-year-old man credits his Apple Watch for saving his life after a car crash left him trapped upside down in a swimming pool.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 17 2025, 13:51 IST
Icon
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
Apple Watch
1/5 The Apple Watch 10 is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 16 series on September 9, at the “Its Glowtime” event 2024. This year, Apple is speculated to bring several advancements to the new generation Apple Watch with a bigger display, new chipset, and new health monitoring features.  (Apple)
Apple Watch
2/5 The Apple Watch 10 is expected to launch in two bigger display sizes of 45mm and 49mm which is similar to the the size of the Apple Watch Ultra. Additionally, Apple Analyst Mark Gurman reported that the new watch could feature a new magnetic mechanism for the wristband. Therefore, there are some significant changes expected this year.  (Apple)
Apple Watch
3/5 Apple is rumoured to bring three new features to the Apple Watch 10 which are reportedly a blood pressure monitor, sleep apnea sensor, and glucose monitor. However, Gurman is not sure about the new blood-pressure sensor, since the company is facing some hiccups with accurate testing. On the other hand, sleep apnea will be measured based on the user’s blood-oxygen levels.  (Unsplash)
Apple Watch
4/5 Reports and rumours suggest that the Apple Watch 10 may get a new chipset to enhance the device’s performance. The new chipset may allow the watch to support AI-powered features or we can say Apple Intelligence in the future. However, there is no confirmation regarding the Apple Watch supporting AI-powered features.  (Apple)
Apple Watch
5/5 In terms of pricing the Apple Watch 10 is expected to be launched with a starting price of $399 which is similar to the predecessor. Therefore, no major price hike is expected for the upcoming Apple Watch.  (Apple)
Apple Watch
icon View all Images
A man credits his Apple Watch for saving his life after a terrifying car crash incident. (Apple)

A man from Easthampton, Massachusetts, is crediting his Apple Watch for saving his life after a car crash left him trapped in a neighbour's swimming pool. Brent Hill, 55, was driving home on December 16 when he suddenly began feeling unwell. Within moments, he lost consciousness, unaware of what was about to unfold.

According to a Western Mass News report, Hill's vehicle veered off the road, crashed into a garage, and plunged into the pool, leaving him disoriented and unable to grasp his surroundings when he regained consciousness. Surveillance footage revealed that the car accelerated uncontrollably, likely due to his foot pressing the accelerator after he passed out.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also read: Apple Store app debuted in Indian market: Here's how it can personalise your shopping experience

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple Watch: Life-Saving Technology at Work

As Hill slowly regained awareness, he heard what seemed like a voice from the afterlife. But the voice was not supernatural; it was his Apple Watch's crash detection feature. The watch had detected the crash and alerted emergency services. Hill was reassured by the voice, which informed him that help was on the way. This simple message helped him stay calm during the harrowing ordeal.

“If emergency services had not contacted me through that watch and guided me, I would not have made it out,” Hill said to Western Mass News. He explained how faint sounds outside the car confused him, and he couldn't make sense of the situation. “I knew something was happening around me, but I didn't understand where I was. That voice kept me grounded. Without it, I would have drowned.”

Also read: What is 5G Advanced and why it is a big deal in India? From performance to uses, everything explained

Thanks to the watch's crash detection, emergency responders arrived promptly and rescued Hill. Though he sustained minor injuries, Hill believes the outcome could have been much worse without the Apple Watch.

Neighbor Elizabeth Laprade-Appelquist, whose garage and pool were damaged, expressed amazement upon hearing the details. “My husband called 911, but they were already speaking to the driver through his watch. It was incredible,” she said.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design

Hill hopes his experience will encourage others to recognise the life-saving potential of technology in emergencies. "This feature saved my life," Hill said, underscoring the real-world value of smart devices.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jan, 13:51 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation early amazon prime day offer: great deal on samsung galaxy watch 5; buy it for $199 apple reportedly planning to launch smart ar glasses with microled technology by 2026 dyson ontrac headphones launched in india at rs. 44900: check features, availability and more apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work japan’s solution for the lost apple airpods problem is a vacuum cleaner apple smart ring coming! 'iring' development hits rush stage after samsung announcement samsung galaxy watch 7 series launched: check features, price, availability and more vivo watch gt with 21 day battery life and e-sim support launched: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked police chase footage reveals unmatched realism, hints at next-gen gameplay details
Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design

Nintendo Switch 2 officially unveiled with a larger display, bigger Joy-Cons, and a mature design
PUBG Mobile 3.6 update

PUBG Mobile 3.6 update: A look at the four new abilities and how to use them to master the battlefield
BGMI 3.6 update

CarryMinati teases BGMI 3.6 update with aqua dragon, auto drive, new features, and exciting rewards
Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo could launch Switch 2 on January 16: Here’s what we know about the upcoming console

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets