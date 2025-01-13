Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Apple Watch SE 3 to feature new design, health upgrades, and satellite connectivity in 2025: Report

Apple Watch SE 3 to feature new design, health upgrades, and satellite connectivity in 2025: Report

Apple plans a major update to its Watch lineup in 2025, including a redesigned SE model, new health features, and enhanced connectivity for the Ultra and Series 11.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 13 2025, 15:30 IST
Apple is set to unveil updated Apple Watch SE, Series 11, and Ultra 3 with new features. (Bloomberg)

Apple is preparing to unveil an updated version of its Apple Watch lineup later this year, with new models including the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3. According to industry insider Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the new lineup will feature a revamped Apple Watch SE, along with refreshes for the Series 11 and Ultra 3. Early reports suggest that 2024 could be a significant year for the Apple Watch.

The Apple Watch SE is set to receive a redesigned look. Gurman has shared (via 9to5Mac) that this version will depart from the design used in the original SE, which was based on the 2018 Series 4 model. The 2024 Apple Watch SE may adopt a style similar to the 2021 Series 7, or potentially feature an entirely new design. Gurman previously mentioned that Apple might opt for a plastic body, allowing for a variety of colour options. The rear panel may also feature a colorful design, reminiscent of the iPhone 5C's plastic casing.

Changes Coming to Series 11 and Ultra 3 Models

While the new SE model will see design changes, the higher-end models - the Series 11 and Ultra 3- are expected to maintain their current appearance, with only minor design tweaks. However, both models will introduce several new features. The Ultra 3, for instance, is anticipated to support satellite connectivity and 5G RedCap, offering expanded options for users. Additionally, both the Series 11 and Ultra 3 will likely include blood pressure monitoring capabilities, which will alert users to potential hypertension risks, similar to the current sleep apnea detection feature on the Apple Watch. However, these models are not expected to offer exact blood pressure readings.

Upcoming Health Features and AI Integration

The introduction of blood pressure monitoring was initially planned for the Series 10, but delays due to design constraints pushed its launch to this year. Alongside these updates, Apple is reportedly working on a new AI-powered coaching service and a revamped health app, although details on their release are still unclear.

If these updates materialise, it will mark the first time Apple refreshes all Apple Watch models in one go since 2022, when the company launched the SE 2, Series 8, and the original Ultra. While the 2025 lineup had originally been expected in 2024, recent delays have pushed some products, such as the SE, into the next year. However, Apple fans are hopeful for the full lineup to arrive in 2024.

First Published Date: 13 Jan, 15:30 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets