 Apple Watch Series 10 launched with new slim design and bigger display, here’s everything you need to know | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Apple Watch Series 10 launched with new slim design and bigger display, here’s everything you need to know

Apple Watch Series 10 launched with new slim design and bigger display, here’s everything you need to know

Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 10, featuring a slimmer design, larger screen, updated speaker, and new health features. Here’s what Apple has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 09 2024, 23:08 IST
Apple Watch Series 10 launched with new slim design and bigger display, here’s everything you need to know
Apple Watch Series 10 with a slimmer design, larger screen, and with new features launched at a starting price of $399. (Apple)

Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 10, its latest smartwatch, during the "It's Glowtime" event. The Series 10 brings a new design with a slimmer profile and larger screens, marking the first design update since 2021. Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the watch's larger screen and thinnest form factor to date.

The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, about 10% thinner than the Series 9. It features a larger OLED display, allowing more text to be visible at once for easier reading of emails and messages. The new design also includes an updated speaker that enables direct music and podcast playback from the watch, eliminating the need for AirPods.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also read: Apple Event 2024 LIVE Updates: Apple Watch 10 series launched at $399, Watch 2 Ultra at $799; iPhone 16 launch next

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple has also added a new watch face that adjusts to ambient light, enhancing the display's visibility. Additionally, the Series 10 supports fast charging, reaching 80% in just 30 minutes. The device is powered by a new S10 chip, improving sound quality with enhanced neural processing.

Health monitoring is a key focus of the Series 10. The watch now includes the ability to detect sleep apnea through its sleep-tracking feature, requiring users to wear the device while sleeping for a few days to get a diagnosis, though it awaits FDA approval. Additionally, The new depth sensor caters to water activities like snorkelling and integrates a Tides app for surfers. This function aligns with updates to the Vitals app in watchOS 11.

Also read: Apple Event 2024: Over 50000 fans waiting for iPhone 16 live launch on YouTube

In a move towards sustainability, Apple has declared the Apple Watch Series 10 its latest carbon-neutral device. A new titanium model replaces the previous stainless steel option, making the watch even lighter.

The Apple Watch Series 10 continues to build on features introduced in Series 9, like the "double tap" gesture for answering calls and a brighter screen. With these updates, Apple positions the Series 10 as a comprehensive health and fitness tool, while still serving as a companion to the iPhone.

The Apple Watch Series 10, Apple's latest carbon-neutral device, offers a new titanium option, replacing stainless steel for a lighter design. The starting price is $399, with pre-orders opening today and shipments beginning on September 28.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Sep, 23:08 IST
Trending: apple event 2024: apple airpods max 2 launch likely, enhanced audio features and new colour options expected top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation apple watch series 10 launching next week: what major upgrades, features you can expect amazfit gtr 4 new smartwatch launched at a price of rs. 16,999 in india: check availability and features nothing teases new product image that looks like upcoming ear open buds: check details samsung releases new ‘galaxy buds’ app for windows 10 pcs: here's what it does what is a smart ring and how exactly does it work? xiaomi teases its first-ever wrist ecg and blood pressure recorder smartwatch; know all about it jabra elite 4 earbuds launched! check price, features and more sennheiser momentum true wireless 4 launch date in india announced; check expected features
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026

GTA 6 sparks fan frenzy as new rumour suggests potential release delay to 2026
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 9: Know the powers of new character Lila
GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership

GTA Online: Unlock exclusive Enus Deity and weekly rewards with GTA+ membership
PS5 Pro design

Sony PS5 Pro officially teased; 30th-anniversary image reveals new design with three stripes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 6: Grab Shoes Royale event gifts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more

5 smartphones to buy under Rs.15,000: Oppo K12x, Vivo T3X, iQOO Z9x and more
best android tablet

10 best Android tablets for high perfromance from Samsung, Lenovo and others
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets