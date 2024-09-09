Apple Watch Series 10 launched with new slim design and bigger display, here’s everything you need to know

Apple has launched the Apple Watch Series 10, its latest smartwatch, during the "It's Glowtime" event. The Series 10 brings a new design with a slimmer profile and larger screens, marking the first design update since 2021. Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighted the watch's larger screen and thinnest form factor to date.

The Series 10 is 9.7mm thick, about 10% thinner than the Series 9. It features a larger OLED display, allowing more text to be visible at once for easier reading of emails and messages. The new design also includes an updated speaker that enables direct music and podcast playback from the watch, eliminating the need for AirPods.

Apple has also added a new watch face that adjusts to ambient light, enhancing the display's visibility. Additionally, the Series 10 supports fast charging, reaching 80% in just 30 minutes. The device is powered by a new S10 chip, improving sound quality with enhanced neural processing.

Health monitoring is a key focus of the Series 10. The watch now includes the ability to detect sleep apnea through its sleep-tracking feature, requiring users to wear the device while sleeping for a few days to get a diagnosis, though it awaits FDA approval. Additionally, The new depth sensor caters to water activities like snorkelling and integrates a Tides app for surfers. This function aligns with updates to the Vitals app in watchOS 11.

In a move towards sustainability, Apple has declared the Apple Watch Series 10 its latest carbon-neutral device. A new titanium model replaces the previous stainless steel option, making the watch even lighter.

The Apple Watch Series 10 continues to build on features introduced in Series 9, like the "double tap" gesture for answering calls and a brighter screen. With these updates, Apple positions the Series 10 as a comprehensive health and fitness tool, while still serving as a companion to the iPhone.

