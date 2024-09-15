 Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9: 5 reasons to upgrade to new-generation | Wearables News
Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9: 5 reasons to upgrade to new-generation

Know the 5 reasons why you should choose the new Apple Watch Series 10 over last year’s Apple Watch Series 9.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Sep 15 2024, 09:54 IST
Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9: 5 reasons to upgrade to new-generation
Know why the Apple Watch Series 10 could be a worthy upgrade. (Apple)

At the iPhone 16 launch event, Apple also announced the new Apple Watch Series 10 with some major upgrades and new health features. The giant has integrated a new chipset, a bigger display, a new lighter design, and other features, but is it worth the upgrade for Apple Watch users? To get a clear understanding, we have curated a comparison between the Apple Watch series 10 and series 9 along with reasons why users should upgrade. 

Also read: Apple Watch Ultra 3 missing from 2024 lineup for this reason; May launch in 2025

Apple Watch Series 10 vs Series 9

  1. Apple has integrated several upgrades in design to justify why the Series 10 is better than the Series. First, the Apple Watch Series 10 is bigger and lighter than its predecessor, making the watch look and feel more premium.  The Apple Watch Series 9 comes in five colour options, midnight, starlight, silver, pink, and Red. However, the Series 10 comes in four colourways: graphite, silver, gold, and space black. 
  2. With the new generation, smartwatch, Apple has discarded the low-temperature polycrystalline oxide LTPO display for the new LTPO 3 display. Therefore, it will offer a faster refresh rate and battery life. However, both watches offer 2000nits peak brightness. 

Also read: Apple Watch Series 10 launched: 5 cool features you should know before buying

3. The Apple Watch Series 10 comes with a new sleep apnea feature. However, Series 9 will also be empowered with this feature in the coming software update. Therefore, for advanced features, the Series 10 includes a temperature sensor and a depth gauge which is capable of analysing respective matrices up to 6 meters deep. 

4. The Apple Watch Series 10 is the first company's smartwatch that comes with built-in speakers. Therefore, users can play music, podcasts, and other audio content directly from their wrists, whereas the Apple Watch Series 9 misses these features including the Walkie-Talkie and Voice Feedback functions.

Also read: Apple September event just days away—Here's what to expect from iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch X and AirPods 4

5. Both the Apple Watch series offer a similar battery life of up to 18 hours. However, the Series 10 includes fast charging capabilities, enabling the watch to charge up to 80% in just 30 minutes which could be a big upgrade for smartwatch users. 

First Published Date: 15 Sep, 09:00 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

