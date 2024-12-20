Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Apple Watch slips to second place in global smartwatch shipments as this Chinese giant dominates most of 2024: Report

Apple Watch slips to second place in global smartwatch shipments as this Chinese giant dominates most of 2024: Report

Apple Watch's market share, as noted by IDC, has slipped, losing out to Huawei.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Dec 20 2024, 12:28 IST
Apple Watch slips to second place in global smartwatch shipments as this Chinese giant dominates most of 2024
Apple Watch isn't as popular as it once was. (AFP)

Apple has dominated the smartphone segment ever since the first Apple Watch was launched. The category has boomed, and Apple Watch shipments have soared over the years. That being said, of late, things have been different. Can we say the past few Apple Watches have been more or less the same? It was said that things would change with the Apple Watch Series 10. However, the watch ended up being quite similar to the Series 9, despite offering a thinner, larger design. And yes, the Apple Watch Ultra has shaken things up in the premium smartwatch category, but the product is expensive. What's the result? Well, Apple's market share, as noted by IDC, has slipped. Apple has been overtaken by Chinese giant Huawei in terms of total shipments of wrist-worn devices shipped in the first nine months of 2024.

Also Read: Apple complains Meta requests risk privacy in spat over EU efforts to widen access to iPhone tech

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Here's what the IDC report says

Huawei has taken the lead when it comes to shipment volume of wrist-worn devices with a total of 23.6 million devices shipped between Q1-Q3 2024. For contrast, Apple shipped a total of 22.5 million devices. Also, Huawei's market share was noted as 16.3%, compared to Apple's 16.2%. Apple shipped 22.5 million wrist-worn devices during this period, leading to a drop in its year-over-year growth rate, which now stands at minus 12.8%. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Apple is followed by Xiaomi with 20.5 million shipments, Samsung with 11.5 million shipments, and BBK with 7.8 million shipments.

Also Read: Instagram to roll out AI editing tools in 2025: Adam Mosseri teases tool in video

What contributed to Huawei's growth

As IDC notes, Huawei ranked first in cumulative shipments in the global wrist-worn market. This is largely attributed to the brand's new devices, such as the GT5, the GT5 Pro, and the second-generation blood pressure monitor, the Watch D2. Compared to Apple, Huawei's efforts with these devices helped the company get the top spot in the first nine months. 

So, all in all, Apple has big things to plan when it comes to its smartwatches. Perhaps, the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Apple Watch Series 11 will shake things up for the giant.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Dec, 12:28 IST
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation early amazon prime day offer: great deal on samsung galaxy watch 5; buy it for $199 apple reportedly planning to launch smart ar glasses with microled technology by 2026 dyson ontrac headphones launched in india at rs. 44900: check features, availability and more apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work japan’s solution for the lost apple airpods problem is a vacuum cleaner apple smart ring coming! 'iring' development hits rush stage after samsung announcement samsung galaxy watch 7 series launched: check features, price, availability and more vivo watch gt with 21 day battery life and e-sim support launched: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games

GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 20: 3 tips for accurate headshots
Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025

Top 5 video games to watch out for in 2025: From GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows to Ghost of Yōtei and more
PlayStation and AMD

PlayStation and AMD join forces to immerse gaming with AI-driven graphics and gameplay across platforms
Netflix Games

GTA 3 and GTA Vice City no longer available on Netflix Games: Here’s what gamers need to know

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets