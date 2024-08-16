Apple Watch soon get this useful AI feature with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1- All details

Apple Intelligence is set to come to iPhones, Macs, and iPads via the October software upgrade. However, there is no confirmation if the Apple Watch will also support any AI-related features. Since the Apple Watch has several hardware constraints, it may take some time for the company to bring this advanced technology to entire ecosystem products. As the iOS 18.1 beta has been released for preview, users have spotted an integral Apple Intelligence feature which may be showcased in the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch offers a few integral Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.1

Apple Intelligence is not compatible with the Apple Watch, however, According to a 9To5Mac report, the iOS 18.1 notification summaries feature can be accessed on the watch. It is one of the crucial Apple Intelligence features which will be made available to users later in October. This advanced feature is powered by AI language tools in supported iPhone apps such as Messages and Mail to provide users with summaries of elongated messages and mail contents. Therefore, iOS users can access crucial information in a summarised manner, saving time and energy to go through the entire content.

Now, this feature is expected to be available to Apple Watch users despite the fact that it is not compatible to support AI. Many of you must be thinking about how it is possible, well, iPhone notifications are usually paired with the Apple Watch, therefore, the iOS 18.1 AI notifications feature may also be visible on the Apple Watch. The report highlighted that the feature looks so realistic on the Apple Watch that it looks WatchOS customised.

Therefore, if your iPhone is compatible with Apple Intelligence, then you can also take advantage of AI notification summaries on the Apple Watch. Now that the Apple Watch 10 series is launching in a month, leaks speculate that the company may announce a larger display than its predecessor. Therefore, users can take advantage of reading AI summaries on a bigger screen. While Apple Watch users can access AI notifications summary on their wrist, adding more AI features such as Smart Reply suggestions could come in even more handy.

