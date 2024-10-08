Apple Watch Ultra 2026 could feature this major display upgrade: Details here

Apple Watch Series 10 saw a relatively significant transformation this year, with a much larger display and a slimmer profile, but it didn't receive the major overhaul that many had anticipated. That said, Apple reportedly stopped pursuing microLED technology for products like the Apple Watch Ultra 3. However, there is growing speculation that the 2026 Apple Watch Ultra may indeed ship with microLED technology. Here's what we know so far.

Tipster Says Apple Is Back On The microLED Bandwagon

As spotted by AppleInsider, tipster Jukanlosreve reports that Apple is planning to include a microLED display in the Apple Watch Ultra, which could launch in 2026. While this upgrade may not come with the Apple Watch Ultra 3 next year, it could still happen the year after.

Also read

Alongside the microLED Apple Watch Ultra, the tipster also suggests that Apple is expected to mass-produce its AR glasses using the same display technology. We've heard about Apple's AR ambitions time and again, and with Meta intensifying competition with its Orion AR glasses, Apple could follow suit.

Apple's microLED Plans Were Reportedly Scrapped

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions, mentioned earlier this year that the brand had abandoned its microLED plans due to the high development costs, and that it had to compensate suppliers for scrapping the project.

What's Good About microLED Compared To OLED?

Well, for starters, microLED panels offer the best of both worlds—the deep blacks of OLED technology, but with much higher brightness. Both have self-emissive pixels, meaning they don't require a backlight like QLED and other LED panels. Additionally, microLED displays carry a slightly lower risk of burn-in compared to OLED panels.

