 Apple Watch Ultra 2026 could feature this major display upgrade: Details here | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Apple Watch Ultra 2026 could feature this major display upgrade: Details here

Apple Watch Ultra 2026 could feature this major display upgrade: Details here

According to a tipster, Apple may get back on the microLED bandwagon with the 2026 Apple Watch Ultra and a new pair of AR glasses.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 08 2024, 11:34 IST
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch Ultra could get a major overhaul with the display in 2026. (Unsplash)

Apple Watch Series 10 saw a relatively significant transformation this year, with a much larger display and a slimmer profile, but it didn't receive the major overhaul that many had anticipated. That said, Apple reportedly stopped pursuing microLED technology for products like the Apple Watch Ultra 3. However, there is growing speculation that the 2026 Apple Watch Ultra may indeed ship with microLED technology. Here's what we know so far.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup may feature only Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips due to low Exynos 2500 yield: Report

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Tipster Says Apple Is Back On The microLED Bandwagon

As spotted by AppleInsider, tipster Jukanlosreve reports that Apple is planning to include a microLED display in the Apple Watch Ultra, which could launch in 2026. While this upgrade may not come with the Apple Watch Ultra 3 next year, it could still happen the year after.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Alongside the microLED Apple Watch Ultra, the tipster also suggests that Apple is expected to mass-produce its AR glasses using the same display technology. We've heard about Apple's AR ambitions time and again, and with Meta intensifying competition with its Orion AR glasses, Apple could follow suit.

Also Read: iPhone 16 at just 27000 in India? Reddit user reveals how he got the deal

Apple's microLED Plans Were Reportedly Scrapped

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions, mentioned earlier this year that the brand had abandoned its microLED plans due to the high development costs, and that it had to compensate suppliers for scrapping the project.

What's Good About microLED Compared To OLED?

Well, for starters, microLED panels offer the best of both worlds—the deep blacks of OLED technology, but with much higher brightness. Both have self-emissive pixels, meaning they don't require a backlight like QLED and other LED panels. Additionally, microLED displays carry a slightly lower risk of burn-in compared to OLED panels.

Also Read: iOS 18.1 release inching closer, new beta rolled out: Check what's new

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Oct, 11:34 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation specs to features, check out the oneplus buds pro samsung expands blood pressure, ecg tracking to galaxy watch 3, active 2 in 31 more markets apple stores let users try on airpods again in sign of normalcy sony wf-c500 earbuds priced at rs. 5,990 on launch; sale live from jan 16 not just your iphone, apple watch set to get multiple pairing options soon logitech g435 lightspeed wireless gaming headset launched amazfit t-rex 3 smartwatch with chatgpt 4 and military-grade durability now available for pre order in india- details samsung's smartthings find can now find hidden galaxy smarttags moving with you sennheiser momentum true wireless 4 launched in india; check features, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 could finally solve the long running Red Harlow and Uncle fan mystery
GTA 6

GTA 6 could boost hype with in-depth gameplay showcase, following Red Dead Redemption 2's success
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 8: 3 tips to improve rank
PS Plus games for October 2024

WWE 2K24, Dead Space, and Doki Doki Literature Club and more free exciting PS Plus games for October 2024
Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 player uncovers hidden detail about Dutch after 700 hours of gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

First in the list is Sure From Aqua guard Delight NXT RO+UV+Taste Adjuster (MTDS). Amazon is offering 41% discount on it making its price fall to Rs. 8199 from Rs. 14000.

Top 5 water purifiers available with up to 79% discount on Amazon; check them out now
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best 25 litre geysers

10 best 25 litre geysers: Orient, Crompton to Havells, here are top options for the best experience
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets