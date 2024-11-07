Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Beats x Kim Kardashian: Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker launched in India- All details

Beats x Kim Kardashian: Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker launched in India- All details

Beats has launched two of its special Kim Kardashian edition products in India: the Beats Studio Pro headphones and the Beats Pill speaker.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Nov 07 2024, 13:43 IST
Kim Kardashian special-edition Beats Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker, now available in India.

Beats has launched a fresh collaboration with Kim Kardashian, bringing special-edition versions of its Beats Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker to India. Starting November 7, 2024, these redesigned audio devices will be available for purchase on Apple.com/in and at select Apple stores and authorised retailers across the country.

The Beats x Kim collection features revamped versions of two iconic Beats products, with designs reflecting Kardashian's signature neutral tones. The Beats Studio Pro headphones are offered in three distinct colours: Moon, Dune, and Earth. Meanwhile, the Beats Pill portable speaker comes in Light Gray and Dark Gray. 

Beats Studio Pro Headphones: Key Features

The Beats Studio Pro headphones feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to eliminate background noise and Transparency modes to allow ambient sounds when necessary. Additionally, they support Personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for an immersive listening experience. Designed for comfort, the UltraPlush leather cushions ensure prolonged wearability. The headphones also offer up to 40 hours of battery life and provide Lossless Audio via USB-C for superior sound clarity. For Android users, the headphones are compatible with the Beats companion app, adding more features for non-Apple device owners.

Beats Pill Speaker: Key Features

On the other hand, the Beats Pill speaker is a compact, portable option with up to 24 hours of battery life. The device charges via USB-C for quick recharging and includes Amplify Mode, which lets users pair two speakers for enhanced audio. It's compatible with both iOS and Android, offering versatility for various devices.

Beats x Kim collection Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker: Price and Availability

The Beats x Kim collection will be available in limited quantities starting November 7. The Beats Studio Pro headphones are priced at Rs. 37,900, while the Beats Pill will cost Rs. 16,900. These products can be found at Apple BKC in Mumbai, Apple Saket in New Delhi, and select retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance, as well as online at Apple.com/in.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 13:43 IST
Tags:
