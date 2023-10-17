boAt Storm Call 2 smartwatch flaunts live cricket scores and more

Want a smartwatch that fits your wrist and budget perfectly? If yes, then the new boAt Storm Call 2 smartwatch can be the best choice for you. The all-new metal magnetic strap of the boAt smartwatch can give a stylish look and it provides you some really exciting features, including on cricket, something that Indian fans absolutely adore. And yes, it is a lightweight smartwatch that will give you the feeling of a premium watch after wearing it.

Storm Call 2 features

The Storm Call 2 smartwatch boasts a high-definition 1.83 display, which feels a little broad from the sides. It features a built-in speaker and microphone, a dial pad for convenient calling, various ringtones, and the ability to save contacts.

As a person who needs daily motivation to do workouts, the boAt Coins feature in boAt Storm Call 2 is impressive. This interesting feature lets you earn rewards through your activities and workouts. These coins can be redeemed on the boAt Crest App for vouchers and coupons. Additionally, you can customize watch faces with different backgrounds, themes, and widgets to suit your preferences, giving you a unique and stylish look for your smartwatch.

boAt Storm Call 2 includes sensors such as an accelerometer, heart rate monitor, and SpO2 sensor to track your fitness levels . With over 700+ active modes. The heart rate monitor lags sometimes and it may not give you accurate results.

If you are a sports enthusiast, then this watch can come in handy for you. It keeps you updated with live cricket scores, ensuring you stay in the loop with the latest cricket and football events. So, this feature can be the USP of this boAt Storm Call 2.

