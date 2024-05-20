 BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India: Check price, features and more | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India: Check price, features and more

BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India: Check price, features and more

BOULT has launched two new gaming TWS earbuds, Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming, featuring ultra-low latency and high-quality audio, priced at Rs. 1299 and Rs. 1199.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 20 2024, 16:42 IST
Icon
Boult launches new smartwatch and wireless earbuds
image caption
1/6 BOULT, further expanded its product portfolio with the launch of its new smartwatch–the Sterling Pro Smartwatch and Astra gaming BT wireless earbuds. (Boult )
BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India
2/6 The all-new BOULT Sterling Pro Smartwatch features a stunning 1.43-inch AMOLED HD Screen with a remarkable resolution of 466x466 pixels which is the highest display brightness at 800 nits, offering unmatched clarity and vibrancy. (Boult)
image caption
3/6 BOULT’s Sterling Pro Smartwatch also offers comprehensive health monitoring features. From real-time heart rate monitoring and SpO2 Blood Oxygen tracking to Blood Pressure monitoring and Sleep analysis. It even includes features like Female Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Drink Water Reminder, and Sedentary Reminder to help maintain a balanced lifestyle.  (Boult)
image caption
4/6 BOULT’s Astra TWS is built for robust performance. This gaming TWS provides an 48 hours of playtime and features the Blink & Pair technology for lightning-fast connectivity. (Boult)
image caption
5/6 This low latency TWS offers 100 minutes of playtime, while a single full charge provides an impressive 120 hours of standby time. Also, this gaming earbud is adorned with breathing LED lights that serve as indicators of battery level.  (Boult)
image caption
6/6 Astra TWS boasts Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity for swift and uninterrupted connections. The earbuds offer an ultra-low latency of 40ms. Additionally, its BoomX Technology ensures an immersive audio experience. (Boult)
BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India
icon View all Images
BOULT launches Z40 and Y1 Gaming TWS earbuds in India, priced at Rs. 1299 and Rs. 1199. (BOULT)

BOULT has announced the release of its latest budget-friendly true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming. These earbuds aim to enhance gaming with features such as ultra-low latency of 40ms and high-quality audio. The ZEN Quad Mic ENC technology in both models is designed to ensure clear communication in various environments.

BOULT Z40 Gaming and BOULT Y1 Gaming: Specs and Features

The Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds include dual device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, and Combat Gaming Mode for minimal lag during gameplay. BOULT's BoomX Technology provides deep bass and clear sound, while the 10mm drivers enhance audio quality for an immersive gaming experience. The ZEN Quad Mic ENC technology ensures clear communication in noisy surroundings.

B0D1VKN1VG-1

Also read: Amazfit BIP 5 Unity smartwatch launched in India: Check specs, features, price and more

Both earbuds are supported by the BOULT AMP App, available on iOS and Android, which allows users to customise audio settings and control their devices. The IPX5 water resistance rating makes them durable during gaming sessions, protecting against sweat and light rain.

The Z40 Gaming TWS offers up to 60 hours of battery life and comes in Black Moss, Electric White, and See Through, all featuring RGB lights. The Y1 Gaming TWS provides up to 50 hours of battery life and is available in Black Metal, Electric Red, and Glacier Blue, with Mode Sync LEDs.

Also read: Tecno Camon 30 5G series launched in India at 22,999- Specs, camera and all details

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of BOULT, commented on the launch, stating, "Our dedication to innovation and commitment to excellence drives us to continually push the boundaries of audio technology. With the launch of our latest gaming TWS, we're thrilled to expand our offerings in the gaming segment, providing gamers with top-of-the-line audio solutions that enhance their gaming experience.”

Also read: Moto Buds+ Review: Perfect for bass lovers

BOULT Z40 Gaming and BOULT Y1 Gaming: Pricing and Availability

The BOULT Z40 Gaming TWS is available in Black Moss, Electric White, and See Through with RGB lights at a launch price of Rs. 1299 on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official BOULT website. The BOULT Y1 Gaming TWS is available in Black Metal, Electric Red, and Glacier Blue with Mode Sync LEDs at a launch price of Rs. 1199, exclusively on Flipkart and the official BOULT website.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 May, 16:41 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation amazfit bip 5 unity smartwatch launched in india: check specs, features, price and more 9 trendiest smart watches for boys under rs. 1000 noise launches pop buds with enc, 50 hours of battery life; check features, price and more yoga day with apple watch: you will be surprised to see how useful it is for yoga explore the best bluetooth headphones on amazon! check offers on sony, jbl and more apple watch ultra 3 may not feature substantial upgrades over ultra 2, suggests leak pilot flies plane with apple vision pro? shocking video post goes viral! apple watch se vs series 3: which one should you go for? samsung's older wearables won't work with the galaxy s21 series: report
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

New zero day threat revealed: Google wants you to update Chrome browser right now

New zero day threat revealed: Google wants you to update Chrome browser right now
Moto X50 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F55 and 3 more smartphones to launch this week

Moto X50 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy F55 and 3 more smartphones to launch this week
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 announced; Check discounts on Samsung, OnePlus smartphones and more
PlayStation 5

5 best gaming consoles to buy right now: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and more
best business laptops under Rs. 80000

Best business laptops under Rs. 80000: Check top options from Apple, HP, Asus and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets