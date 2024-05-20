BOULT launches affordable Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds in India: Check price, features and more

BOULT has announced the release of its latest budget-friendly true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming. These earbuds aim to enhance gaming with features such as ultra-low latency of 40ms and high-quality audio. The ZEN Quad Mic ENC technology in both models is designed to ensure clear communication in various environments.

BOULT Z40 Gaming and BOULT Y1 Gaming: Specs and Features

The Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming earbuds include dual device connectivity, Bluetooth 5.4, and Combat Gaming Mode for minimal lag during gameplay. BOULT's BoomX Technology provides deep bass and clear sound, while the 10mm drivers enhance audio quality for an immersive gaming experience. The ZEN Quad Mic ENC technology ensures clear communication in noisy surroundings.

Both earbuds are supported by the BOULT AMP App, available on iOS and Android, which allows users to customise audio settings and control their devices. The IPX5 water resistance rating makes them durable during gaming sessions, protecting against sweat and light rain.

The Z40 Gaming TWS offers up to 60 hours of battery life and comes in Black Moss, Electric White, and See Through, all featuring RGB lights. The Y1 Gaming TWS provides up to 50 hours of battery life and is available in Black Metal, Electric Red, and Glacier Blue, with Mode Sync LEDs.

Varun Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of BOULT, commented on the launch, stating, "Our dedication to innovation and commitment to excellence drives us to continually push the boundaries of audio technology. With the launch of our latest gaming TWS, we're thrilled to expand our offerings in the gaming segment, providing gamers with top-of-the-line audio solutions that enhance their gaming experience.”

BOULT Z40 Gaming and BOULT Y1 Gaming: Pricing and Availability

The BOULT Z40 Gaming TWS is available in Black Moss, Electric White, and See Through with RGB lights at a launch price of Rs. 1299 on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official BOULT website. The BOULT Y1 Gaming TWS is available in Black Metal, Electric Red, and Glacier Blue with Mode Sync LEDs at a launch price of Rs. 1199, exclusively on Flipkart and the official BOULT website.