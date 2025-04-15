CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

CMF, the sub-brand of Nothing, is gearing up for a significant product launch on April 28, 2025. The lineup will include a new Pro phone alongside three second-generation earbuds: the CMF Buds 2, Buds 2a, and Buds 2 Plus. However, the company revealed the design and key specifications of the CMF Buds 2 ahead of the official event. On April 14, 2025, the product page for these wireless earbuds briefly went live on CMF's official website before being taken down. This early reveal confirmed key upgrades, including enhanced active noise cancellation (ANC), extended battery life, and improved audio features, with a price expected to remain under $60.

CMF Buds 2: Key Features (Revealed)

The CMF Buds 2 feature a design similar to their predecessors, with a case in Dark Gray and Orange, as well as a new Light Green option. The earbuds now include smaller 11mm "PMI" drivers, but with Dirac Opteo tuning, they promise high-quality sound performance. Active noise cancellation has improved with the introduction of 48dB hybrid ANC, up from the previous 42dB, ensuring better noise isolation. Additionally, the Buds 2 supports Spatial Audio for an immersive listening experience.

Battery life has also been upgraded, offering up to 13.5 hours of playback per charge. The included case extends total usage to 55 hours - 9.5 hours more than the original model. The earbuds now support Bluetooth 5.4, enabling faster and more reliable pairing through Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. An IP55 rating ensures the earbuds are resistant to sweat and water, adding a layer of durability. Furthermore, the integration of ChatGPT technology, similar to that found in Nothing's phones, adds smart functionality to the earbuds.

CMF Buds 2: Pricing and Availability (Expected)

Though the official release is scheduled for later this month, the product page hinted at prices of £34 (roughly Rs. 3,854), €39.95 (roughly Rs. 3,893), and $59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,157). The earbuds are expected to be available for purchase starting April 16, with express delivery offered between April 16 and April 18. Standard delivery will be available from April 18 to April 22. This early glimpse of the CMF Buds 2 suggests the company is focused on offering feature-rich, affordable audio solutions to complement its upcoming Phone 2 Pro launch.