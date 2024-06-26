 CMF by Nothing brand teases CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 designs ahead of July 8 launch: Here’s what to expect | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News CMF by Nothing brand teases CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 designs ahead of July 8 launch: Here’s what to expect

CMF by Nothing brand teases CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 designs ahead of July 8 launch: Here’s what to expect

CMF unveils designs of new CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 ahead of July 8 launch alongside their first phone. Expect a Smart Dial on the earbuds and an aluminium body on the watch.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 26 2024, 14:48 IST
Icon
Amazing discount rolled out on Nothing Phone (1)! Check price and save
CMF by Nothing brand teases CMF Buds Pro 2
1/5 Customers can buy Nothing Phone (1) for just Rs. 29999 instead of Rs. 37999 on Amazon with a 21% discount. With just this initial discount, customers can save up to Rs. 8000. (Nothing)
image caption
2/5 You can further save more by applying exchange and bank offers. On Amazon you get up to Rs. 26850 off as an exchange offer. However, remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition of your old smartphone.  (Nothing)
image caption
3/5 The Nothing Phone has functions such as 8 GB RAM, 128GB storage dual-camera configuration, and a 16.63 cm (6.55) OLED display to maximize your screen timing experience. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
CMF by Nothing brand teases CMF Buds Pro 2
4/5 The Smartphone packs a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery, which makes it last for a long time. The Handset is Available in two colors white and Black.  (Unsplash)
CMF by Nothing brand teases CMF Buds Pro 2
5/5 The Nothing Phone (1) is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Processor which gives it a smooth and fast functioning capability. This phone's exemplary dual-camera configuration has two superior 50 MP sensors.  (Nothing)
CMF by Nothing brand teases CMF Buds Pro 2
icon View all Images
CMF unveils new earbuds and smartwatch designs ahead of July launch. Here's a sneak peek. (@cmfbynothing)

CMF is gearing up to unveil its latest offerings, the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2, alongside the much-anticipated CMF Phone 1 next month. These new additions mark the next generation of the company's true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and smartwatches, succeeding the CMF Buds Pro and CMF Watch Pro introduced in September 2023. CMF, a subsidiary of the UK-based startup Nothing led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, has teased elements of the upcoming wearables, providing a glimpse into their design and key features.

Also read: Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless review: Impressive noise cancellation capability at Rs.12,990

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

CMF Buds Pro 2

Recently, CMFteased the design of the CMF Buds Pro 2 charging case through a post on X (formerly Twitter). The case features a distinctive circular spinning dial, reminiscent of its predecessor but with a notable enhancement: this dial now doubles as a customizable Smart Dial for sound control, departing from its previous role primarily as a lanyard holder.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: OPPO A3 5G details revealed: Specs, price, launch timeline and more

CMF Watch Pro 2

Similarly, the design of the CMF Watch Pro 2 was partiallyrevealed in another X post. Sporting a round bezel and a grey colour scheme, the smartwatch showcases an aluminium alloy body. Its watch face, adorned in shades of grey with accents of black, white, and orange, hints at a blend of functionality and style that users can expect.

Also read: Pixel 9 series may launch early as Made by Google 2024 event announced: Here's what to expect

A Significant Launch for CMF

Both the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 are scheduled to debut alongside the CMF Phone 1 on July 8, marking a significant moment for Nothing's sub-brand as it enters the smartphone market for the first time. The CMF Buds Pro, originally launched at Rs. 3,499 in India, and the CMF Watch Pro, priced at Rs. 4,499, have paved the way for these anticipated successors. As consumer interest builds towards their release, CMF aims to deliver enhanced user experiences with its latest technological innovations.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 14:48 IST
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation best smartwatches in india: from apple watch to fitbit versa, check out top 8 picks samsung galaxy watch 7 series to sport 3nm chipset, 32gb ram- all details samsung's smartthings find can now find hidden galaxy smarttags moving with you samsung galaxy ring launch in india: check expected specs, health tracking features, price, more samsung galaxy ring aims for august launch but faces potential patent challenge from oura ring apple watch x concept revealed: here's how the next smartwatch from apple may look like apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work apple watch series 8 likely to launch with iphone 14 on this day; here's all we know so far ubon future pods with built in display and touch control launched in india: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Sony PS3 was launched in 2006 and is home to thousands of acclaimed games, including Uncharted 2, The Last of Us, Resistance, and more.

Sony PS5 could soon support PS3 games via emulation: What we know so far
Fortnite Reload

What is Fortnite Reload and how is it different from the Battle Royale mode of the game: All details
GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits

GTA Online unveils Bottom Dollar Bounties with new vehicles, missions, and exclusive GTA+ benefits
2024 has been a monumental year for fans of the RPG genre.

5 must-play RPGs that you can’t afford to miss in 2024: Persona 3 Reload, Stellar Blade, and more
GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule

GTA 6 release date prompts Xbox to reconsider 2025 launch schedule, confirms Microsoft

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets