CMF by Nothing brand teases CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Watch Pro 2 designs ahead of July 8 launch: Here’s what to expect

CMF is gearing up to unveil its latest offerings, the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2, alongside the much-anticipated CMF Phone 1 next month. These new additions mark the next generation of the company's true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and smartwatches, succeeding the CMF Buds Pro and CMF Watch Pro introduced in September 2023. CMF, a subsidiary of the UK-based startup Nothing led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei, has teased elements of the upcoming wearables, providing a glimpse into their design and key features.

CMF Buds Pro 2

Recently, CMFteased the design of the CMF Buds Pro 2 charging case through a post on X (formerly Twitter). The case features a distinctive circular spinning dial, reminiscent of its predecessor but with a notable enhancement: this dial now doubles as a customizable Smart Dial for sound control, departing from its previous role primarily as a lanyard holder.

A customisable Smart Dial for intuitive sound control.

A customisable Smart Dial for intuitive sound control.

Meet Buds Pro 2 on 8 July, 10:00 AM BST.

CMF Watch Pro 2

Similarly, the design of the CMF Watch Pro 2 was partiallyrevealed in another X post. Sporting a round bezel and a grey colour scheme, the smartwatch showcases an aluminium alloy body. Its watch face, adorned in shades of grey with accents of black, white, and orange, hints at a blend of functionality and style that users can expect.

A wonderful all-rounder.

With a sleek round bezel and aluminium alloy body for a refined finish.

A wonderful all-rounder.

With a sleek round bezel and aluminium alloy body for a refined finish.

Watch Pro 2 is coming on 8 July.

A Significant Launch for CMF

Both the CMF Buds Pro 2 and CMF Watch Pro 2 are scheduled to debut alongside the CMF Phone 1 on July 8, marking a significant moment for Nothing's sub-brand as it enters the smartphone market for the first time. The CMF Buds Pro, originally launched at Rs. 3,499 in India, and the CMF Watch Pro, priced at Rs. 4,499, have paved the way for these anticipated successors. As consumer interest builds towards their release, CMF aims to deliver enhanced user experiences with its latest technological innovations.