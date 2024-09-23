 Dyson OnTrac headphones launched in India at Rs. 44900: Check features, availability and more | Wearables News
Dyson OnTrac headphones launched in India at Rs. 44900: Check features, availability and more

Dyson launched its OnTrac headphones in India, offering noise cancellation, long battery life, and customization options. Here’s what more has in store for you.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 23 2024, 17:22 IST
Dyson OnTrac headphones
Dyson OnTrac headphones with noise cancellation and customisable design options launched in India at Rs. 44,900. (Dyson)

Dyson has launched its new OnTrac headphones in India, marking the company's entry into the high-fidelity audio market. At a launch event in New Delhi, Jake Dyson, the Chief Engineer, unveiled the product alongside music icon Badshah, who serves as the Dyson OnTrac headphones ambassador in India. The headphones are priced at Rs. 44,900 and are available for purchase across select platforms.

These headphones incorporate noise cancellation technology, offering up to 55 hours of uninterrupted audio playback, according to Dyson. Users can choose from over 2,000 customizable combinations for the outer caps and ear cushions. The ear cushions, made from microfiber and foam, provide an acoustic seal. Multi-pivot gimbal arms and a balanced headband design help evenly distribute weight during use.

Dyson OnTrac headphones: Key Features

The Dyson OnTrac headphones come with a custom Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system that uses eight microphones to sample external sound up to 384,000 times per second. This system can reduce up to 40 decibels of background noise, enhancing the listening experience.

The headphones are equipped with 40mm neodymium speaker drivers and use advanced audio signal processing. This ensures that audio frequencies ranging from 6 Hertz to 21,000 Hertz are accurately reproduced, offering a complete audio range from deep bass to high notes. The speaker housings are designed at a 13-degree angle to direct sound more effectively towards the ears.

With a battery life of up to 55 hours, these headphones allow for long listening periods, even with ANC enabled. Users can switch between ANC modes by double-tapping the ear cups.

Dyson OnTrac headphones: Design and Customization Options

Dyson has focused on comfort and ergonomic design in the OnTrac headphones. The headphones feature foam cushions and gimbal arms that reduce pressure on the ears, while the battery is positioned in the headband for balance. Dyson offers four colour options, including CNC Aluminium, Copper, Nickel, and Ceramic Cinnabar. In addition, users can customise the outer caps and ear cushions with various colours and finishes to suit their preferences.

Dyson OnTrac headphones: App Support

The MyDyson app enhances the functionality of the OnTrac headphones, allowing users to monitor sound levels and receive alerts about potential hearing risks. The app also provides access to three custom equaliser modes, including Bass Boost. 

Other features include sensors that detect when the headphones are removed, pausing the audio automatically, and resuming playback when the headphones are replaced. A joystick on the headphones enables easy control of playback, volume, and voice commands. For calls, the headphones use dual microphones to reduce background noise and ensure clear audio.

The MyDyson app also offers real-time sound tracking, monitoring both in-ear and external sound levels. It provides updates and additional functionality through software updates.

Dyson OnTrac headphones: Price and Availability

Dyson OnTrac headphones are priced at Rs. 44,900 and are available at Dyson.in and Dyson demo stores across India.

First Published Date: 23 Sep, 17:22 IST
