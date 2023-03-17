    Trending News

    Forget Siri, get Petey, a ChatGPT-like AI app for Apple Watch!

    A third-party Apple Watch app called Petey-AI Assistant will bring the prowess of ChatGPT to the watch. Know its price and features.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 17 2023, 21:02 IST
    Petey-AI Assistant
    View all Images
    Know all about the ChatGPT-powered Apple Watch app called Petey-AI Assistant. (Hidde van der Ploeg)

    Apple Watch users have a big reason to rejoice. Users who prefer being on-the-move and not always around their smartphone or Mac, but still want to access an AI-chatbot, will now be able to download an app which will bring the abilities of ChatGPT directly to their wrist watch. The cool feature comes from a third-party app called Petey-AI Assistant and it is based on OpenAI's ChatGPT. This app will now let Apple Watch users have an AI assistant on-the-go. One of the highlights of the app is that it supports text-to-speech feature and will read the answers so the user does not have to stare at the small display for long durations.

    Apple Watch gets ChatGPT powered Petey-AI Assistant

    The app was previously known as WatchGPT but now has been renamed to Petey-AI Assistant as the GPT name is trademarked by OpenAI. The app is priced at $4.99 (Rs. 399). But if you can pay that amount, you get a feature-packed app that comes with all the functionalities of a modern AI chatbot including finding answers to their questions and generating longer messages without typing.

    “With Petey on your wrist, you can easily access a vast source of knowledge and communicate with an intelligent computer in real-time. It's like having a personal assistant on your wrist,” mentions the description page of the app on the App Store.

    To use the app, the user can simply open the app and either ask the question verbally or type it in and the chatbot will respond in real time. The answers can be shared with others via text, email or social media.

    Additionally, users can set Petey as a complication on the Apple Watch face. This way, the app can be accessed with a single tap.

    As the app is based on ChatGPT, it means that it will be able to bring all the functionalities of the chatbot including generating texts, answering questions, finding formatted information, writing content and more.

    So, if you want to try out an assistant other than Siri, then get your hands on this app and start asking questions!

    First Published Date: 17 Mar, 21:02 IST
