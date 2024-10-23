Garmin Fenix 8 series smartwatch launched in India at a starting price of 86,990- All details

Garmin has launched its Fenix 8 series smartwatches in India, designed for fitness and adventure enthusiasts. The new series features AMOLED and Solar display options and is available in various sizes. Alongside the smartwatch launch, Garmin also unveiled a personalised application tailored for fitness coaches and athletes.

Garmin Fenix 8 Series Smartwatch: Key Features

Garmin Fenix 8 series is available in two display choices: a vibrant AMOLED screen and a solar-powered model. The AMOLED variant comes in three sizes- 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm - while the solar model is available in 47mm and 51mm sizes. The 51mm AMOLED version delivers up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, and the solar model extends this to 48 days. Additionally, the series features military-grade durability, resisting thermal, shock, and water exposure. Garmin has implemented a sensor guard to enhance the watches' resilience and included leak-proof metal buttons.

For fitness tracking, the Garmin Fenix 8 series incorporates various features that provide insights into users' physical performance. It offers daily readiness scores and Body Battery readings, along with tracking capabilities for endurance levels, hill climbing, VO2 max, and overall training status. The series also includes specialised strength training programs with personalised 4-6 week plans and sport-specific workouts tailored for activities like trail running, skiing, and surfing.

The Fenix 8 series features a built-in speaker and microphone, enabling users to make and receive calls directly from the watch when paired with a smartphone. It supports voice commands for note-taking and assistance functions, which can be used offline. The smartwatch also includes an adjustable LED flashlight with red light and strobe mode, improving visibility during low-light conditions.

For aquatic adventures, the Garmin Fenix 8 series supports diving activities with its 40-metre water resistance rating, catering to both scuba and apnea diving. It provides detailed TopoActive maps featuring terrain contours, along with preloaded maps for golf courses and ski resorts.

Garmin Fenix 8 Series Smartwatch: Price and Availability

In India, the Fenix 8 series is available at a starting price of Rs. 86,990 and comes covered with a two-year warranty. Buyers can purchase the smartwatch from premium retail stores or the Garmin India website.