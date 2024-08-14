 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Tensor A1 Chip launched: Check specs, features, price and more | Wearables News
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with Tensor A1 Chip launched: Check specs, features, price and more

Google has launched the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at its Made By Google event, featuring the Tensor A1 chip for enhanced audio and AI capabilities. Here’s what these new earbuds have to offer.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Aug 14 2024, 11:29 IST
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched with the Tensor A1 chip at the Made by Google 2024 event on Tuesday. (AFP)

Google introduced the Pixel Buds Pro 2, alongside the Pixel 9 series smartphones and the Pixel Watch 3 at its Made By Google event on August 13. This launch marks nearly two years since the release of the original Pixel Buds Pro. The new Pixel Buds Pro 2 integrates the Tensor A1 chip, designed to enhance audio processing and support Google AI capabilities.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: Features

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 leverages the Tensor A1 chip's high-speed computing power for audio optimization and AI-driven enhancements. According to Google, this chip processes audio 90 times faster than the speed of sound, adapting to different environments. The chip also powers Silent Seal 2.0 technology for Active Noise Cancelling (ANC), which Google claims improves noise cancellation by a factor of two compared to the previous model. Additionally, the ANC on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can handle a broader range of frequencies, including higher ones.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL launched in India, price starts at Rs. 1.1 lakh, featuring 16GB RAM, 8K video & more

Equipped with 11mm drivers and a new high-frequency chamber, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are designed to refine treble sounds. The Tensor A1 chip's multi-path processing feature adds an extra signal path, which enhances the audio quality by ensuring better sound delivery to the speaker drivers.

Also read: Google Pixel Watch 3 launched at Rs.39,900: What's new and special? [Explained]

A new Conversation Detection feature allows the earbuds to switch automatically to Transparency mode when the user starts talking and revert to ANC mode when the conversation ends. The Clear Calling feature aims to reduce background noise during calls, improving voice clarity. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are also compatible with the Google Find My Device network, allowing users to track the location of their earbuds if lost.

Also read: Google Pixel 9 vs iPhone 16: Which flagship smartphone offers better value? [Specs Compared]

Pixel Buds Pro 2: Price in India

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be available for purchase in India at a price of RS. 22,900.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 11:27 IST
