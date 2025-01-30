Your AirPods do receive software updates, and through these updates, they gain new features, stability improvements, and more. However, until now, it has been unclear how one even updates their AirPods. There have been numerous articles online explaining the process, and while most of them are indeed correct, there was no official document from Apple guiding users on how to update their AirPods firmware. Now, Apple has finally published a support document detailing the steps to update your AirPods firmware. Based on the information, here is a detailed walkthrough of the update process.

How to Update Your AirPods or AirPods Pro Firmware

Apple states that firmware updates are delivered automatically to your AirPods when they are charging and within Bluetooth range of an iPhone, iPad, or Mac connected to Wi-Fi. However, if your AirPods do not have the latest firmware installed, you can try updating them manually by following these steps:

Step 1: Ensure that your AirPods are within Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac and that the device is connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 2: Place your AirPods in their charging case and close the lid.

Step 3: Plug the charging cable into your AirPods charging case and connect it to a wall charger or a USB port.

Step 4: Keep the lid of the charging case closed and wait for 30 minutes for the firmware update to complete.

Step 5: Open the lid and start using your AirPods. Then, check the firmware version to confirm the update.

If your AirPods still haven't updated, Apple suggests resetting them and then attempting the update again.

How to Update the Firmware of AirPods Max

The process for updating AirPods Max is similar:

Step 1: Ensure that your AirPods Max are within Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and that the device is connected to Wi-Fi.

Step 2: Connect the charger to your AirPods Max.

Step 3: Wait for 30 minutes to allow the firmware to update.

Step 4: After the update, connect your AirPods Max to your Apple device and check the firmware version.

How to Check the Firmware Version of Your AirPods

To verify whether your AirPods have been updated, follow these steps: