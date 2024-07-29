 iOS 18 update introduces new features for Apple AirPods Pro 2: Everything you need to know | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News iOS 18 update introduces new features for Apple AirPods Pro 2: Everything you need to know

iOS 18 update introduces new features for Apple AirPods Pro 2: Everything you need to know

The iOS 18 update brings new capabilities to the AirPods Pro 2, including head gestures for hands-free control, enhanced voice isolation for clearer calls, and personalized spatial audio for gaming.

By: ANNIE SHARMA
| Updated on: Jul 29 2024, 07:12 IST
iOS 18 update introduces new features for Apple AirPods Pro 2: Everything you need to know
The iOS 18 update brings innovative features like head gestures and personalised spatial audio to the AirPods Pro 2. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

The upcoming iOS 18 update, designed primarily for iPhones, introduces several new features for the AirPods Pro 2, Apple's latest earbuds. These enhancements will require iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia and a firmware update that Apple plans to release this fall. This guide outlines the new capabilities coming to the AirPods Pro 2.

Also Read: Paris 2024 Olympics: Google to help you get real-time updates, check how

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

New Control Mechanisms: Head Gestures

One of the significant updates is the addition of head gestures, offering a new form of control for the AirPods Pro. Users will be able to nod their heads up and down or shake them back and forth to interact with Siri or manage calls without using voice commands or hands. For instance, shaking your head can decline a call, while nodding can accept it. Similarly, these gestures can be used to respond to Siri, making it easier to control notifications and messages.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also Read: ChatGPT Voice Mode rolling out for paid subscribers next week: Details inside

Enhanced Audio Features

Voice Isolation: This feature is designed to improve call clarity by reducing background noise. The AirPods Pro will employ machine learning to identify and isolate ambient sounds such as wind, traffic, and conversations, ensuring the user's voice is prioritized. This enhancement will be available for both the original AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2.

Adaptive Audio Controls: Previously an all-or-nothing setting, Adaptive Noise Control will now offer more granular adjustments, allowing users to fine-tune the level of noise cancellation according to their environment.

Personalized Spatial Audio for Gaming: Expanding on the existing feature for movies, TV shows, and music, Personalized Spatial Audio will now enhance gaming experiences. Using the TrueDepth camera on an iPhone, this feature creates a personalized audio profile for immersive sound. This update is applicable to the AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and the third-generation AirPods.

Voice Quality in Games: The AirPods Pro 2 will see improvements in voice quality for in-game chat and streaming, supporting dynamic head tracking and 16-bit 48kHz audio.

Lower Latency: iOS 18 will also bring reduced audio latency to the AirPods Pro, promising a more responsive gaming experience with minimal delay between actions and sounds.

Also Read: iPhone 15 Pro Max gets price cut on Amazon ahead of iPhone 16 series launch, check details

While many of these updates are exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2, some features like Personalized Spatial Audio for gaming will be available on other AirPods models as well. These enhancements are set to provide a more seamless and immersive user experience, particularly for gaming and hands-free control.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 07:12 IST
Tags:
Trending: google pixel buds pro 2 price, design leaked ahead of launch: here’s everything you need to know top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation realme watch s2 to launch in india on july 30 with ai assistant and extended battery life- details google pixel buds pro 2 design, colour options and features revealed in a new leak, launching on august 13- take a look apple watch for your kids launched in india with location tracking and emergency alerts for parents – details amazon sale 2024: boat, oneplus, jbl, and more noise-cancelling earbuds under rs.2000 samsung expands blood pressure, ecg tracking to galaxy watch 3, active 2 in 31 more markets amazon prime day sale 2024: from noise to boat- check out top 5 budget smartwatches to consider under rs.2000 amazfit’s t-rex pro smartwatch is coming to india very soon 9 trendiest smart watches for boys under rs. 1000
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event

Marvel Snap launches Deadpool's Diner event with new gameplay, high stakes, and exciting rewards
Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL

Epic Games shifts Fortnite to AltStore PAL, exits Samsung Galaxy Store over restrictions
GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor.

GTA 6: 5 reasons why gamers are concerned about microtransactions in GTA 5 successor
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 now available on Xbox Game Pass; Microsoft planning to expand Game Pass tiers
GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

GTA 6 will ‘not be wildly different’ from GTA 5, former Rockstar Games dev predicts

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others

Top Android smartphones with the best battery life: OnePlus 12R, Vivo T3x 5G and others
Top camera smart mobile phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50,000 in India from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more

Best camera phones under 50000 (2024): Top 5 mobiles from Xiaomi, Vivo, Google and more
Best gaming phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

Best gaming phones under 30,000: OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6 and more

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets