iOS 18 update introduces new features for Apple AirPods Pro 2: Everything you need to know

The upcoming iOS 18 update, designed primarily for iPhones, introduces several new features for the AirPods Pro 2, Apple's latest earbuds. These enhancements will require iOS 18, iPadOS 18, or macOS Sequoia and a firmware update that Apple plans to release this fall. This guide outlines the new capabilities coming to the AirPods Pro 2.

New Control Mechanisms: Head Gestures

One of the significant updates is the addition of head gestures, offering a new form of control for the AirPods Pro. Users will be able to nod their heads up and down or shake them back and forth to interact with Siri or manage calls without using voice commands or hands. For instance, shaking your head can decline a call, while nodding can accept it. Similarly, these gestures can be used to respond to Siri, making it easier to control notifications and messages.

Enhanced Audio Features

Voice Isolation: This feature is designed to improve call clarity by reducing background noise. The AirPods Pro will employ machine learning to identify and isolate ambient sounds such as wind, traffic, and conversations, ensuring the user's voice is prioritized. This enhancement will be available for both the original AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro 2.

Adaptive Audio Controls: Previously an all-or-nothing setting, Adaptive Noise Control will now offer more granular adjustments, allowing users to fine-tune the level of noise cancellation according to their environment.

Personalized Spatial Audio for Gaming: Expanding on the existing feature for movies, TV shows, and music, Personalized Spatial Audio will now enhance gaming experiences. Using the TrueDepth camera on an iPhone, this feature creates a personalized audio profile for immersive sound. This update is applicable to the AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and the third-generation AirPods.

Voice Quality in Games: The AirPods Pro 2 will see improvements in voice quality for in-game chat and streaming, supporting dynamic head tracking and 16-bit 48kHz audio.

Lower Latency: iOS 18 will also bring reduced audio latency to the AirPods Pro, promising a more responsive gaming experience with minimal delay between actions and sounds.

While many of these updates are exclusive to the AirPods Pro 2, some features like Personalized Spatial Audio for gaming will be available on other AirPods models as well. These enhancements are set to provide a more seamless and immersive user experience, particularly for gaming and hands-free control.

