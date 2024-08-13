iQOO TWS 1e earbuds launching in India on August 21: Check expected features, specs and more

iQOO is set to introduce its first true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds in India, the iQOO TWS 1e, on August 21. The company has provided a glimpse of the earbuds' design through previous and recent teasers. The latest teaser reveals the earbuds' design and confirms the launch date.

iQOO TWS 1e Launch and Availability

The iQOO TWS 1e will officially launch in India on August 21. The earbuds will feature a black and yellow colour scheme, though other colour options may be available. They will be available for purchase through Amazon India and iQOO's official website. The earbuds will include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and provide up to 42 hours of battery life with the charging case.

In addition to its new earbuds, the iQOO TWS 1e, iQOO will also unveil the iQOO Z9s and iQOO Z9s Pro phones on August 21 in India.

iQOO Z9s Pro

The iQOO Z9s Pro is expected to feature a curved-edge AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The smartphone will come in Luxe Marble and Flamboyant Orange colour options and will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

Rumours suggest that the upcoming iQOO Z9s Pro could be a rebranded or slightly modified variant of the iQOO Z9, which debuted in China in April. Key specs of the iQOO Z9 include a 6.78-inch display, IP64 rating, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, LPDDR4x memory, UFS 2.2 storage, and a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging.

iQOO Z9s

Details on the iQOO Z9s are limited. Some reports suggest it might come in a grey variant and feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with the Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The inclusion of an ultra-wide lens remains uncertain, and additional specifications are still to be confirmed.