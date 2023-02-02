    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Wearables News New Apple Watch Ultra may launch in 2024 with 10% larger display

    New Apple Watch Ultra may launch in 2024 with 10% larger display

    Apple is expected to launch a new Apple Watch Ultra next year with a larger display.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 02 2023, 23:27 IST
    Check Apple Watch Series 8 price on launch and EVERYTHING else in 5 points
    image caption
    1/5 Apple has launched three new Apple Watch models - the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra, the most upgraded version of all.  (Apple)
    image caption
    2/5 The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with the new body temperature sensor as well as the new Cycle Tracking features for women health. It includes information about ovulation. Moreover, it also supports Car Crash detection. It can offer up to 36 hours of battery life with Low Power Mode. (Apple)
    image caption
    3/5 The Apple Watch SE has the same crash detection feature. It has the same SoC as the Series 8, that means it is 20 percent faster than the previous version. (Apple)
    Apple Watch
    4/5 Apple Watch Ultra is for extreme athletes, including ultra marathoners, expert divers and others. Here, the side button is designed to work even when you are wearing gloves. Moreover, there are two speakers and microphones too to get good quality calls. It gets up to 36 hours of life on a single charge
    image caption
    5/5 Apple Watch Series 8 is priced at $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular. The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular, while the Apple Watch Utlra costs $799 (Rs. 89,900).  (Apple)
    Apple Watch Ultra
    View all Images
    This Apple Watch Ultra is tipped to be the first Apple watch with an over 50mm size display. (AFP)

    Last year, Apple launched the first-of-its-kind, rugged smartwatch dubbed Apple Watch Ultra with some premium features aimed at explorers and athletes. Now, the latest report from the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes suggests that Apple will launch its next Apple Watch Ultra in 2024 with a larger 2.1-inch display, MacRumors mentioned. This has been already shared by a tech analyst at Haitong International Securities, Jeff Pu.

    It must be noted that the current Apple Watch Ultra has a 1.93-inch display. That means the 2024 model of the Apple Watch Ultra is expected to get nearly a 10 percent larger display size. Not just that, it is likely to become the first Apple Watch that will have more than a 50mm size.

    Moreover, it is also said to be the first Apple Watch to bring a micro-LED display which will result in better brightness, less power consumption, and better contrast ratio in comparison to the current models of the Apple Watch with OLED displays. Meanwhile, a Taiwanese research firm TrendForce suggested that microLED technology will allow Apple to bring "game-changing product innovations” such as foldable iPhones.

    What's special about Apple Watch Ultra

    The current Ultra launched in 2022 is said to be the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet. For the first time ever an Apple Watch got dual-frequency GPS that integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5. Alsoy, during long trips, its battery life could be extended up to 60 hours using Low Power Mode. Not just tracking, but it is designed for water sports, including scuba diving as it can go to a depth of 40 meters.

    Apple Watch Ultra also features other connectivity, activity, and health features — from heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps, to Activity rings along with additional health, safety, and navigation features. What makes it more useful is the new watchOS 9 support.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 02 Feb, 23:26 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Sent a message by mistake on Apple iPhone? Here's how to unsend and edit it
    iOS 16
    iOS 16 trick: Remove background from multiple images on iPhone in simple steps

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    PSVR2
    Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Headset Output After Pre-Orders Disappoint
    The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition
    Amazon Prime Gaming Free Games: The Elder Scrolls III, Divine Knockout, Onsen Master, more
    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features