New Apple Watch Ultra may launch in 2024 with 10% larger display

Last year, Apple launched the first-of-its-kind, rugged smartwatch dubbed Apple Watch Ultra with some premium features aimed at explorers and athletes. Now, the latest report from the Taiwanese publication DigiTimes suggests that Apple will launch its next Apple Watch Ultra in 2024 with a larger 2.1-inch display, MacRumors mentioned. This has been already shared by a tech analyst at Haitong International Securities, Jeff Pu.

It must be noted that the current Apple Watch Ultra has a 1.93-inch display. That means the 2024 model of the Apple Watch Ultra is expected to get nearly a 10 percent larger display size. Not just that, it is likely to become the first Apple Watch that will have more than a 50mm size.

Moreover, it is also said to be the first Apple Watch to bring a micro-LED display which will result in better brightness, less power consumption, and better contrast ratio in comparison to the current models of the Apple Watch with OLED displays. Meanwhile, a Taiwanese research firm TrendForce suggested that microLED technology will allow Apple to bring "game-changing product innovations” such as foldable iPhones.

What's special about Apple Watch Ultra

The current Ultra launched in 2022 is said to be the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet. For the first time ever an Apple Watch got dual-frequency GPS that integrates both L1 and the latest frequency, L5. Alsoy, during long trips, its battery life could be extended up to 60 hours using Low Power Mode. Not just tracking, but it is designed for water sports, including scuba diving as it can go to a depth of 40 meters.

Apple Watch Ultra also features other connectivity, activity, and health features — from heart rate monitoring and the ECG and Blood Oxygen apps, to Activity rings along with additional health, safety, and navigation features. What makes it more useful is the new watchOS 9 support.