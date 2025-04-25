Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Noise Buds VS601 wireless earbuds launched with ENC support: Check price, features and more

Noise Buds VS601 wireless earbuds launched with ENC support: Check price, features and more

Noise has launched the Buds VS601 TWS earbuds in India, with features like Environmental Noise Cancellation, 50-hour playback, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: Apr 25 2025, 15:35 IST
Noise Buds VS601 wireless earbuds
Noise Buds VS601 wireless earbuds
Noise launches Buds VS601 in India with ENC, 50-hour playback, and fast charging support. (Noise )

Noise has introduced its latest TWS earbuds, the Noise Buds VS601, in India. The new earbuds are designed with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) supported by four microphones to give users clearer calls by reducing background noise. Additionally, the earbuds offer a long battery life, which claims to offer up to 50 hours of playback on a single charge.

Noise Buds VS601 Wireless Earbuds: Key Features

The Noise Buds VS601 earbuds are equipped with a 10mm dynamic driver, which delivers clear audio and enhanced bass for various types of content, including music, podcasts, and movies. With Dual-Device Pairing, users can easily switch between devices, which helps improve multitasking efficiency. This feature also ensures seamless transitions from one device to another without interruptions.

The earbuds also support Quad Mic ENC, which aids in delivering high-quality sound during calls by minimising unwanted noise from the environment. Additionally, users can expect clear communication even in busy settings, thanks to this feature. On the other hand, the Instacharge Technology allows for a quick 10-minute charge, which gives up to 150 minutes of playtime and offers convenience for those on the go, claims the company.

The Noise Buds VS601 is equipped with Bluetooth v5.3, which enables simple one-step pairing through HyperSync Technology. The earbuds also feature low-latency mode, which helps to improve audio synchronisation during gaming or video watching. For durability, the earbuds come with an IPX5 water resistance rating, making them suitable for workouts, outdoor activities, or commutes, regardless of weather conditions.

Noise Buds VS601 Wireless Earbuds: Price and Availability

The Noise Buds VS601 wireless earbuds are available in five colour options: Graphite Black, Cobalt Blue, Copper Brown, Emerald Green, and Silver Grey. They are priced at Rs. 1,199, and can be purchased on Amazon or from the official Noise website, gonoise.com.

First Published Date: 25 Apr, 15:35 IST
