Noise ColorFit Pro 6 and ColorFit Pro 6 Max smartwatches with Bluetooth calling launched- All details

Noise India has introduced the latest addition to its smartwatch lineup, the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 series, which includes two models: the ColorFit Pro 6 Max and the ColorFit Pro 6. This launch follows the unveiling of the series at CES 2025 earlier this month, bringing cutting-edge technology to users.

The ColorFit Pro 6 series combines AI-driven features with practical tools, promising users "Intelligence on Your Wrist." Both models integrate AI-powered personalisation, including adaptive watch faces that adjust based on your style and environment. Additionally, the AI Companion offers customised wellness insights, guiding users on their health journey.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max: Features and Design

The ColorFit Pro 6 Max presents a sleek stainless steel design and a large 1.96-inch AMOLED display. The display offers sharp, vivid visuals with a 410x502px resolution. Equipped with a built-in GPS, the smartwatch ensures accurate tracking of outdoor activities. The watch supports multiple strap options, including Metal, Magnetic, Leather, and Silicone. With 5 ATM water resistance, it is suitable for various activities like swimming or running. Users can also make and manage calls directly from the watch, store up to 10 contacts, and view recent call logs.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6: Features and Design

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390x450px. Like the Pro 6 Max, the Pro 6 offers personalised health insights through the AI Companion, helping users track their wellness. The watch also features a variety of strap options, such as Braided, Magnetic, Mesh, and Silicone. With an IP68 water resistance rating, it can handle water exposure during daily activities.

Battery Life and Performance

Both models offer up to 7 days of battery life and are powered by Bluetooth 5.3. The smartwatches run on the EN2 processor and Nebula UI 2.0 for smooth performance and intuitive navigation. The Noise Health Suite tracks heart rate, SpO2 levels, and stress, and offers multiple sports modes for fitness tracking. Additional features include intelligent notifications, gesture controls, Always-On Display (AoD), and safety features such as Emergency SOS, password protection, and enhanced privacy.

Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max and Noise ColorFit Pro 6: Pricing and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 Max is now available on gonoise.com starting from Rs. 7,499, with variants offering different strap options like Metal, Magnetic, Leather, and Silicone. Meanwhile, the Noise ColorFit Pro 6 will be available for pre-booking on 22nd January 2025 and will be sold from 27th January 2025. Prices for the ColorFit Pro 6 begin at Rs. 5,999, with several strap options available. Both models will also be available on Amazon and Flipkart starting 29th January 2025.