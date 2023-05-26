Home Wearables News Noise ColorFit Quad Call smartwatch with BT calling launched! Check features, price, and more

Noise ColorFit Quad Call smartwatch with BT calling launched! Check features, price, and more

Noise has launched its latest compact smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Quad Call, packed with health and wellness features. Check out its features, price, and availability.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 26 2023, 18:16 IST
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
View all Images
Noise ColorFit Quad Call is available in multiple colour options. (Noise)

Indian lifestyle tech brand Noise has announced the launch of its latest compact smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Quad Call. The smartwatch market is flooded with several options from various brands in the affordable as well as the premium category. To keep up the pace with its competitors, Noise recently announced a couple of additions to its premium smartwatch portfolio with the launch of Noise ColorFit Pulse 3 and Noise ColorFit Ultra 3. Now, the company has launched yet another smartwatch, albeit in the compact smartwatch segment.

Check out the features, price, and availability of Noise ColorFit Quad Call.

Noise ColorFit Quad Call: Features

Noise ColorFit Quad Call smartwatch features a 1.81-inch TFT display with 550 nits of peak brightness and a metallic design. The ColorFit Quad Call comes with a plethora of wellness features under Noise Health Suite that can keep track of all the vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice, and female cycle tracker.

Noise ColorFit Quad Call smartwatch features over 100+ watch faces which can be customized with the NoiseFit app. Moreover, it comes with 100+ sports modes as well as a Productivity Suite, enabling users to keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy. The watch has an IP67 water and dust resistance rating and promises up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge. Users can also keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite.

It also gets Bluetooth calling and an AI voice assistant compatible with Google and Siri.

Noise ColorFit Quad Call: Pricing and Availability

Noise ColorFit Quad Call smartwatch has been launched at a price tag of Rs. 1499 and is available in multiple colour options - Jet Black, Space Blue, Rose Pink, Silver, Gray, and Deep Wine.

It is available for purchase from Amazon and the brand website, gonoise.com, starting today, May 26

First Published Date: 26 May, 18:16 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets