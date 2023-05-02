Home Wearables News Noise ColorFit Ultra 3, smartwatch with largest AMOLED dial, launched! Check price and more

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3, smartwatch with largest AMOLED dial, launched! Check price and more

Noise has launched its latest smartwatch, Noise ColorFit Ultra 3, packed with premium features. Check out its features, price and availability.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 02 2023, 14:14 IST
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3
View all Images
Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 has been launched in 3 editions. (Noise)

Indian lifestyle tech brand Noise has announced the launch of its latest premium smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3. The smartwatch has been launched in 3 editions - Classic, Lifestyle and Elite - out of which the Elite Edition is introduced as the brand's most premium offering available at a price over Rs. 5000.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3: Features

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch features a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410x502 pixels and 550 nits of peak brightness with always-on display technology. Noise claims that the 1.96-inch dial is the largest AMOLED dial being offered, housed in a metallic body with a functioning crown.

The ColorFit Ultra 3 comes with features such as Gesture Control, Smart DND, Two options for menu, Auto Sports Detection and Tru Sync. Moreover, it supports BT calling and users can choose to call from a dial-pad, access recent calls and save up to 10 contacts on the watch using Noise Buzz.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch features over 150 watch faces for customization. two menu UI options of the smartwatch allows users to choose between a list view and grid view. It also has an array of essential health trackers under the Noise Health suite as well as over 100 sport modes. The watch has IP68 water and dust resistance rating which makes it durable. Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch promises up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

It also gets features such as Bluetooth v5.3 with a single BT chip which enables stable calls and lower power consumption.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3: Pricing and Availability

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch has been launched at a price tag of Rs. 4499 for the Lifestyle edition, Rs. 4999 for the Classic edition and Rs. 5499 for the Elite edition.

It will be available for purchase from Amazon, gonoise.com and across offline channels.

First Published Date: 02 May, 14:14 IST
