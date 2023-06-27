Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch launched! Check prices and specs

Looking for a new feature-filled smartwatch? Then your timing is perfect! As Noise has launched its new smartwatch ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch today. The new smartwatch has premium looks and comes with quite a few new features. Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display. Noise claims, “The smartwatch is a perfect companion for modern-day go-getters, who seek a blend of style and innovation in their smartwatch experience”. The smartwatch is up for sale from today.

Check what the Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch has to offer and what it costs.

Noise ColorFit Vision 3 Smartwatch Specifications

The ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch comes with a metal body and is available in 5 different colors: Jet Black, Classic Brown, Forest Green, Jet Black: Elite Edition, and Glossy Silver. It has the largest 1.96'' AMOLED screen display and comes with a resolution of 410*502 pixels and a brightness of 550 nits. It offers seamless connectivity and uninterrupted communication with sports TruSync empowered calling and BT v5.3.

The ColorFit Vision 3 features Gesture Control, Smart DND, Auto Sports Detection, and grid view with two menu UI options. The enabled Noise Health Suite keeps track of user health and productivity by tracking health metrics like heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, stress levels, and breathing exercises. Lastly, it offers 100+ sports modes and 150+ watch faces.

Now, check what the price of Noise ColorFit Vision 3 is.

Noise ColorFit Vision 3 price

The smartwatch is available on Flipkart and.gonoise.com. The watch retails at the price of Rs.8,999. However, during the special launch day sale, it is priced at Rs. 4,999.

The launch-day sale for the feature-rich Noise ColorFit Vision 3 smartwatch, is an option that should be weighed carefully.