Nothing Ear 2 launch confirmed; here is what next generation TWS earbuds will have

New Nothing TWS earbuds have been confirmed! After hinting at an upcoming product launch through a teaser, Carl Pei-owned consumer electronics brand Nothing has confirmed the launch of the Nothing Ear (2). The company has posted an image on its website, confirming the imminent arrival of the successor to Nothing Ear (1).

Nothing Ear (2) is confirmed to launch on March 22 at 15:00 GMT (8:30 PM IST). Here's what all you can expect.

Nothing Ear (2) expected design, features, and more

According to the teaser of Nothing Ear (2), it is likely to retain the transparent design concept from Ear (1). Apart from this, the rest of the details are yet to be revealed by the company. However, several leaks suggest that it will feature the noise-cancelling microphone, previously positioned at the top, which will now be located near a red mark on the front of Ear (2), 91Mobiles reported.

Moreover, it is expected to feature personalized active noise cancellation (ANC), which can be adjusted according to the user's preference, as well as a "Transparency Mode" that allows outside sounds while music is playing. The report further says that the upcoming product is set to support dual connectivity, enabling users to switch easily between two connected devices. The company is also expected to introduce an Advanced EQ with customized settings and the Find Earbuds Feature.

Nothing Ear (2) expected price

Sadly, there is no information yet about the price of Nothing Ear (2). Nothing Ear (1) itself was priced at Rs. 5999 at launch.

As we approach the launch date, the company may disclose more details.