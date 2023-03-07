    Trending News

    Home Wearables News Nothing Ear 2 launch confirmed; here is what next generation TWS earbuds will have

    Nothing Ear 2 launch confirmed; here is what next generation TWS earbuds will have

    Nothing has confirmed the launch of the next generation TWS earbuds, the Nothing Ear (2).

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 07 2023, 06:53 IST
    Nothing Ear (Stick) Quick Look: Oh-so-glam looks, sounds great
    Nothing Ear (Stick)
    1/5 Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds feature a half in-ear design without the silicon eartips. This provides an easy fit but removes all isolation. They also feature pinch controls for playback and volume. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Nothing Ear (Stick)
    2/5 Nothing Ear (Stick) case has a unique design, offering a twist action for the covering to open. The USB-C port is on the side, along with the stylised pairing button. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/5 Nothing Ear (Stick) offers up to 29 hours of listening time, 7 hours of listening time and 3 hours of talktime. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/5 Nothing Ear (Stick) misses out on ANC, which means you can hear all the ambient sounds easily. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/5 Nothing Ear (Stick) pairs up with the Nothing X app for firmware updates, equaliser settings, control customisation, and wear detection. It is available on both iOS and Android devices. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Nothing Ear 2
    View all Images
    From the launch date, expected features to design, know all about the upcoming Nothing Ear (2). (Nothing)

    New Nothing TWS earbuds have been confirmed! After hinting at an upcoming product launch through a teaser, Carl Pei-owned consumer electronics brand Nothing has confirmed the launch of the Nothing Ear (2). The company has posted an image on its website, confirming the imminent arrival of the successor to Nothing Ear (1).

    Nothing Ear (2) is confirmed to launch on March 22 at 15:00 GMT (8:30 PM IST). Here's what all you can expect.

    Nothing Ear (2) expected design, features, and more

    According to the teaser of Nothing Ear (2), it is likely to retain the transparent design concept from Ear (1). Apart from this, the rest of the details are yet to be revealed by the company. However, several leaks suggest that it will feature the noise-cancelling microphone, previously positioned at the top, which will now be located near a red mark on the front of Ear (2), 91Mobiles reported.

    Moreover, it is expected to feature personalized active noise cancellation (ANC), which can be adjusted according to the user's preference, as well as a "Transparency Mode" that allows outside sounds while music is playing. The report further says that the upcoming product is set to support dual connectivity, enabling users to switch easily between two connected devices. The company is also expected to introduce an Advanced EQ with customized settings and the Find Earbuds Feature.

    Nothing Ear (2) expected price

    Sadly, there is no information yet about the price of Nothing Ear (2). Nothing Ear (1) itself was priced at Rs. 5999 at launch.

    As we approach the launch date, the company may disclose more details.

    First Published Date: 07 Mar, 06:53 IST
