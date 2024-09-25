Nothing Ear (open) earbuds with ChatGPT integration launched at 17,999

Nothing Ear (open) has made its debut as the company's first open wearable stereo (OWS) earbuds. Priced at ₹17,999, the new Nothing Ear (open) will be only available in white colour option. The Carl Pei led company has yet to announce the availability of the earbuds, however, the Ear (open) is already listed on the company's website. Boasting a new design infused with signature Nothing elements, the Ear (open) is drawing mixed reaction from the netizens. Here's everything that you need to know about the new Nothing Ear (open).

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss

Nothing Ear (open): Features and specifications

Just like other new Nothing earbuds, the Nothing Ear (open) gets ChatGPT integration, that allows users to access real-time information directly from their earbuds.This feature, available via the Nothing X app, allows voice-controlled access to ChatGPT, making it easier than ever to stay informed on the go.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The company claims that the new earbuds offer 8 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case. For those on the go, a 10-minute quick charge is said to provide 2 hours of listening time.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer, to mark these firsts for Apple

As revealed by the company, Ear (open) delivers superior audio quality through its custom patent-pending diaphragm, titanium coating, ultra-light driver and stepped design. The custom shape reduces distortion and enhances low frequencies while the titanium coating reproduces crisp high notes. The automatic Bass Enhance algorithm optimises low frequencies for a richer bass experience.

Nothing's Open Sound Technology in the earbuds is said to create a more immersive audio experience while maintaining users' awareness of their surroundings.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!