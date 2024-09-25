 Nothing Ear (open) earbuds with ChatGPT integration launched at ₹17,999 | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Nothing Ear (open) earbuds with ChatGPT integration launched at 17,999

Nothing Ear (open) earbuds with ChatGPT integration launched at 17,999

As revealed by the company, Ear (open) delivers superior audio quality through its custom patent-pending diaphragm, titanium coating, ultra-light driver and stepped design.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 25 2024, 10:12 IST
Nothing Ear (open) earbuds with ChatGPT integration launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,999
Boasting a new design infused with signature Nothing elements, the Ear (open) is drawing mixed reaction from the netizens. (Nothing)

Nothing Ear (open) has made its debut as the company's first open wearable stereo (OWS) earbuds. Priced at 17,999, the new Nothing Ear (open) will be only available in white colour option. The Carl Pei led company has yet to announce the availability of the earbuds, however, the Ear (open) is already listed on the company's website. Boasting a new design infused with signature Nothing elements, the Ear (open) is drawing mixed reaction from the netizens. Here's everything that you need to know about the new Nothing Ear (open).

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Buds reportedly explode, user suffers permanent hearing loss

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Nothing Ear (open): Features and specifications

Just like other new Nothing earbuds, the Nothing Ear (open) gets ChatGPT integration, that allows users to access real-time information directly from their earbuds.This feature, available via the Nothing X app, allows voice-controlled access to ChatGPT, making it easier than ever to stay informed on the go.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The company claims that the new earbuds offer 8 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case. For those on the go, a 10-minute quick charge is said to provide 2 hours of listening time.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer, to mark these firsts for Apple

As revealed by the company, Ear (open) delivers superior audio quality through its custom patent-pending diaphragm, titanium coating, ultra-light driver and stepped design. The custom shape reduces distortion and enhances low frequencies while the titanium coating reproduces crisp high notes. The automatic Bass Enhance algorithm optimises low frequencies for a richer bass experience.

Nothing's Open Sound Technology in the earbuds is said to create a more immersive audio experience while maintaining users' awareness of their surroundings.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Sep, 10:12 IST
Tags:
Trending: dyson ontrac headphones launched in india at rs. 44900: check features, availability and more top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation amazfit t-rex 3 smartwatch with chatgpt 4 and military-grade durability now available for pre order in india- details apple gets green signal from regulators, airpods pro can now be used as… apple stores let users try on airpods again in sign of normalcy amazfit bip u launched in india at an introductory price of 3,499 apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work fire-boltt ropes in virat kohli as brand ambassador not just your iphone, apple watch set to get multiple pairing options soon global tws market could register 33% yoy growth in 2021: counterpoint
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 25: How to win exclusive rewards
GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?

GTA 6 set to launch in 2025: What prices can gamers expect for different editions?
PlayStation State of Play september 2024

Sony PlayStation State of Play (September 2024) announced: How to watch, timings, and what to expect
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 24: Know about Diwali Special Discount Event
Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

Red Dead Redemption 2 players uncover surprising new fast travel method after years of exploration

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top 5 kickstarter deals on smartphones
Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India

Bang for buck: Best lightweight laptops to buy in India
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Latest OPPO Reno Series Launch

OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G on sale from today; smartphone's focus is on photography
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets