 OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launched in India at Rs. 11999: Check specs, features, and more
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launched in India at Rs. 11999: Check specs, features, and more

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has been officially launched in India and the sale goes live from August 23. Know about the specifications features of this new OnePlus wearable device.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 21 2024, 11:34 IST
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launched in India at Rs. 11999: Check specs, features, and more
OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launched in India featuring a new design, active noise cancellation and good battery life. (OnePlus)

OnePlus launched the Buds Pro 3 earbuds on August 20 in India after weeks of speculations. The company claims that its latest audio flagship has been developed to offer an improved audio experience. 

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 comes with an in-ear design with silicone ear tips. These earbuds are splash and dust-resistant with an IP55 rating. With new generation earbuds, the company claims to offer enhanced ANC modes and sound quality. Know more about the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 specifications 

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 comes with dual DACs consisting of a 6 mm tweeter and an 11 mm long woofer, both having a separate dual digital to analog converter.  The earbuds provide adaptive noise cancellation of up to 50 dB. It consists of mild, moderate and max options. These offer another ANC mode that is capable of auto-selecting the amount of ANC based on the levels of ambient sound. These earbuds claim to offer studio-like sound quality delivering a 1 Mbps bit rate. Coproduced with Dynaudio, the earbuds offer 24-bit/192 kHz audio. 

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 provides  Hi-Resolution audio via LHDC 5.0 via Bluetooth 5.4, AAC and SBC. The users can connect the latest OnePlus Buds Pro 3 to Android mobile phones via Google Fast Pair. These new earbuds are functional via HeyMelody app on devices other than OnePlus. It offers users the ability to alter equalizer settings, touch control commands, ANC modes and so on.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 supports dual connection making it easy for users to connect two devices. These earbuds are well equipped with an impressive battery life of up to 43 hours along with the case. These offer fast charging capability and allow users to enjoy more than 5 hours of music playback after charging for 10 minutes.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Price

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is set to be available at a price of Rs. 11,999 in India. The earbuds come in Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance colour variants. The new OnePlus buds will be up for sale from August 23  from 12 PM onwards IST. The customers can buy these earbuds from the OnePlus India website, e-commerce sites or retail stores. 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 21 Aug, 11:34 IST
