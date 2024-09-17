OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched in India at 2,299: Know what it has to offer

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 has been launched in India today at an affordable price. The newly launched TWS is the younger sibling of the Nord Buds 3 Pro which was announced earlier in July. The Nord Buds 3 also succeeds the Nord Buds 2 which debuted last year, therefore, OnePlus has included several upgrades to the new-generation TWS. Know what the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 has in store for users in terms of features, specs, price, and other details.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 design is quite similar to the Nord Buds 3 Pro and sports a 12.4mm dynamic driver that comes integrated with a titanised diaphragm for improved sound quality. The TWS offers both ANC and transparency modes for users to adjust the noise based on the environment. The Nord Buds 3 offers up to 32dB ANC that claims to block the background noise effectively. As Indian TWS users like listening to bass, the earbuds support BassWaveTM 2.0 along with Master EQ and 3D Audio.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will offer up to 43 hours of battery life with a charging case and up to 12 hours with earbuds when the ANC is disabled. It also offers 10 minutes quick charge capability which could last up to 11 hours. Apart from features, the Nord Buds 3 are IP55 rated, supports Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Connection, and Google Fast Pair.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is offering some premium-like features at under Rs.2500 which is quite a great deal. Know more about its pricing and availability.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 price and availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be available in two colour variants: Harmonic Grey and Melodic White. The earbuds are priced at ₹2299 and the official sale will go live on September 20 at 12 PM. You can purchase the new TWS from the OnePlus online store, OnePlusExperience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other partners.

