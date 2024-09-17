 OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched in India at ₹2,299: Know what it has to offer | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched in India at 2,299: Know what it has to offer

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched in India at 2,299: Know what it has to offer

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 debuts at an affordable price in India. Check out its features, specs, price and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 17 2024, 15:14 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,299: Know what it has to offer
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 launched in Harmonic Grey and Melodic White colour variants. (Amazon)

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 has been launched in India today at an affordable price. The newly launched TWS is the younger sibling of the Nord Buds 3 Pro which was announced earlier in July. The Nord Buds 3 also succeeds the Nord Buds 2 which debuted last year, therefore, OnePlus has included several upgrades to the new-generation TWS. Know what the  OnePlus Nord Buds 3 has in store for users in terms of features, specs, price, and other details.

Also read: Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 specifications

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 design is quite similar to the Nord Buds 3 Pro and sports a 12.4mm dynamic driver that comes integrated with a titanised diaphragm for improved sound quality. The TWS offers both ANC and transparency modes for users to adjust the noise based on the environment. The Nord Buds 3 offers up to 32dB ANC that claims to block the background noise effectively. As Indian TWS users like listening to bass, the earbuds support BassWaveTM 2.0 along with Master EQ and 3D Audio. 

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Best earbuds from OnePlus, Realme and others under 2000 in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will offer up to 43 hours of battery life with a charging case and up to 12 hours with earbuds when the ANC is disabled. It also offers 10 minutes quick charge capability which could last up to 11 hours. Apart from features, the Nord Buds 3 are IP55 rated, supports Bluetooth 5.4, Dual Connection, and Google Fast Pair.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 is offering some premium-like features at under Rs.2500 which is quite a great deal. Know more about its pricing and availability. 

Also read: OnePlus Buds Pro 3 launched in India at Rs. 11999: Check specs, features, and more

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 price and availability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 will be available in two colour variants: Harmonic Grey and Melodic White. The earbuds are priced at 2299 and the official sale will go live on September 20 at 12 PM. You can purchase the new TWS from the OnePlus online store, OnePlusExperience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and other partners. 

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Sep, 15:14 IST
Tags:
Trending: apple watch series 10 vs series 9: 5 reasons to upgrade to new-generation top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation apple gets green signal from regulators, airpods pro can now be used as… apple stores let users try on airpods again in sign of normalcy apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work apple watch series 7 price cut during flipkart big billion days sale; buy it for 27499 fire-boltt ropes in virat kohli as brand ambassador smart rings set to shine with noise, boat gizmos as india named world’s largest smartwatch market apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this samsung galaxy watch ultra under criticism, users report of paint peeling issues- all details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 17: 3 smart tricks to win battle
DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>82,000 crore tax violations

DGGI cracks down on online gaming industry, shut downs 167 websites over 82,000 crore tax violations
Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?

Red Dead Redemption 2: What does the ‘Wanted Dead or Alive’ status mean for your gameplay?
GTA 6 release

GTA 6 release: Former Rockstar Games dev suggests possible delay beyond fall 2025
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for September 16: Tips to play like a pro

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Mechanical gaming keybaords

4 best gaming mechanical keyboards under 7,000: Royal Kludge, Razer and more
Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024

Best OnePlus TWS Earbuds to buy in September 2024
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Not sure which Mobile to buy? Need help?

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets