Redmi Watch Move launched at 1999, Xiaomi’s first made-in-India smartwatch

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the Redmi Watch Move, the company's first locally manufactured smartwatch. The new wearable is designed to offer users a mix of health tracking, productivity tools, and connectivity features at an accessible price point. Redmi Watch Move includes over 140 workout modes and offers what Xiaomi claims is 98.5% tracking accuracy, supported by in-house research and development.

The smartwatch offers continuous heart rate tracking, SpO₂ monitoring, sleep analysis (including REM tracking), and stress tracking. It also supports menstrual cycle tracking, aiming to give users a more complete picture of their health and wellbeing.

Redmi Watch Move: Display and Design

The device features a 4.69cm (1.85-inch) AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness, making it suitable for outdoor visibility. It supports Always-On Display functionality and has a 2.5D curved screen for improved aesthetics. The strap is made from skin-friendly TPU material with anti-allergy and anti-bacterial properties, while an IP68 rating provides resistance to dust and water.

Integration with HyperOS

The Redmi Watch Move runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS, offering integration with tasks, notes, calendar alerts, and weather updates. A spinning crown allows easy navigation of apps and settings. Notifications and quick replies are supported, and users can manage calls via Bluetooth. The watch also includes support for Hindi language.

Battery Life and Charging

The watch provides up to 14 days of battery life on standard use and around five days with Always-On Display enabled. An Ultra Battery Saver Mode extends usage during low-power situations by limiting non-essential functions.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at ₹1,999, the Redmi Watch Move will be available from 1st May 2025 on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi retail stores. The smartwatch comes in four colour options: Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush. Pre-orders begin on 24th April 2025.