Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could arrive sooner than expected; May launch with Galaxy S25 series

Samsung's venture into wearable tech continues to expand, with the South Korean giant planning to unveil the next iteration of its smart ring. After the release of its first smart ring in July, which made its way to India, rumours are swirling around the potential launch of the Galaxy Ring 2.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2: Expected Launch Timeline

Although Samsung has not officially confirmed the details of the new device, a leak from Korean blogger yeux1122 (via Techradar) hints that the Galaxy Ring 2 could hit the market sooner than initially anticipated. While the leak does not specify a clear launch date, it suggests that the new ring might arrive earlier than expected. It remains unclear whether Samsung will host a separate event for the launch or introduce it alongside its highly anticipated Galaxy S25 series. Until confirmed, however, these remain speculative.

Also read

What to Expect from the Galaxy Ring 2

The Galaxy Ring 2 is expected to come with several upgrades over its predecessor, though details on the specifics are scarce. The new ring might feature a slimmer design and enhanced battery life, improving on the original model, which offers up to seven days of usage. According to the leak, the Galaxy Ring 2 could also bring additional features, although the nature of these upgrades is yet to be revealed. It's possible that these new features could enhance the device's integration with Samsung's Galaxy smartphones and other wearables, offering users a more connected experience.

To recap, the first generation Galaxy Ring, launched in July, offers a lightweight design that is comfortable for all-day wear. It is available in nine sizes, ranging from Size 5 to Size 13, and weighs as little as 2.3 grams in the smallest size. Samsung's continued commitment to improving its wearable lineup suggests that the Galaxy Ring 2 will build on this foundation.

In related news, the same tipster also claims that Apple is working on its own "ring-type wearable" along with other wearables such as a "band-type" and "smart glass-type."