Samsung Galaxy Ring: Features, release date, price, and what to expect from the new wearable

Samsung's smartwatches are among the leading wearables in today's market. Despite this success, Samsung is exploring a new form factor and different functionality. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is poised to be the next innovation, offering a wearable device for the finger. Here is what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Ring so far.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: Overview

Release Date: The exact release date is uncertain. Samsung has not disclosed any information at its Galaxy Unpacked event. However, executives have mentioned a release in the second half of the year. Rumours suggest it could debut at an Unpacked event on July 10, 2024.

Features: This finger-based wearable will include sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, fertility tracking, and health goal features.

Price: Leaks indicate a price range of $300-$350, with a possible monthly subscription fee under $10 for U.S. customers.

Confirmation of the Samsung Galaxy Ring

On January 17, Samsung hinted at the ring during its Galaxy Unpacked event, showing the first images and naming it the Galaxy Ring. Additional details were revealed at MWC 2024. Patents filed in 2022 and a trademark granted by the Korean Intellectual Property Right Information Service confirm that Samsung has been developing this form factor for some time.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Expected Release Date

Predicting the release date is challenging. Analysts and executives have indicated a 2024 launch, but exact timing remains unclear. Reports suggest a potential unveiling at an Unpacked event in July 2024, with a specific focus on July 10. The Galaxy Ring appeared on the Bluetooth SIG website on May 17, hinting at an imminent release.

Specifications and Features

At MWC 2024, Samsung confirmed several features of the Galaxy Ring. These include sleep-related metrics, fertility tracking, and a readiness score for the day. The battery life is expected to last more than a couple of days, with some reports suggesting five to nine days. The ring will not support taking calls.

Battery capacities for prototypes ranged from 14.5mAh to 21.5mAh, with weights between 2.3g and 2.9g. The ring will be available in nine sizes and three finishes: gold, silver, and black.

An early patent suggests potential smart home integration, allowing control of connected devices. Another patent indicates possible XR applications for hand and finger tracking. The ring may also offer ECG functionality, blood flow measurement, wireless payments, and device control, though these details are not confirmed.

The ring will be compatible with other Android phones but not with iPhones. Reports suggest the Galaxy Ring could provide custom diet plans through integration with Samsung Food and Samsung e-Food Center, although this feature may be limited to Korea.

The Bluetooth SIG listing confirmed several model numbers and Bluetooth 5.4 support. Wearing a Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Ring together will provide different health insights, emphasising Samsung's broader ecosystem strategy.