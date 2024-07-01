Samsung Galaxy Ring health features tipped ahead of launch: All details

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has been in talks for the longest time with its showcased design, rumours, and expected features. While the launch date for the Galaxy Ring is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that Samsung may plan to announce the wearable device at the upcoming Unpacked event, on July 10. However, some rumours also speculate that the Ring will not be launched until August. While people are waiting for the launch of Galaxy Ring, a new report has been surfacing online showcasing the health features of the device. Know what the Samsung Galaxy Ring has to offer in the competitive market.

Samsung Galaxy Ring features and Health app

A publication named Android Authority was able to get hands on the upcoming Samsung Health app UI which revealed some of the health features coming to the Galaxy Ring. The report highlighted that the smart ring is expected to be capable of conducting basic health measurements such as heart rate and stress. It was also revealed that the ring may measure skin or body temperature and predict women's menstrual cycle.

Apart from basic health features, the Galaxy Ring is also expected to provide comprehensive details on user's snoring patterns. The ring will likely detect snores via audio recording. However, to access this functionality, users will be required to keep their connected smartphone closer which will enable the Samsung Health app to record snores and heavy breathing patterns. A similar functionality is also available in the Galaxy Watch and now it is also expected to come to the Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring specs (expected)

Earlier leaks have been reported that the Galaxy Ring will come in 9 sizes and it will come in three colour variants: gold, silver, and black. The smart ring will likely weigh between 2.3g and 2.9g. Reports suggest that the ring will provide 5 to 9 days of battery life with a battery size of between 14.5mAh to 21.5mAh. Lastly, its features are expected to include sleep tracking, fertility tracking, blood flow measurement, wireless payments, and much more. However, all the features are yet to confirmed.

