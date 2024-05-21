Samsung Galaxy Ring: Health tracking smart ring expected to launch soon
Samsung's Galaxy Ring, first showcased at MWC 2024, is anticipated to launch in the second half of the year. The smart ring, featuring extensive health tracking capabilities and a battery life of up to 9 days, has received Bluetooth SIG certification, indicating an imminent release.
Samsung first unveiled its Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) earlier this year. The company subsequently confirmed plans to launch the smart ring in the second half of 2024. Recent online buzz and a Bluetooth SIG certification suggest the device's release is imminent.
Known Features of Samsung Galaxy Ring
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to be available in nine different sizes, ranging from S to XL, labeled from sizes 5 to 13. The Bluetooth SIG certification has revealed multiple models of the Galaxy Ring, including SM-Q500, SM-Q501, SM-Q502, SM-Q503, SM-Q505, SM-Q506, SM-Q507, SM-Q508, and SM-Q509.
You may be interested in
- 1.91 Inch
- Water proof
- Receive call
- 1.91 Inch Inch
- Water proof
- Receive call
- 1.84 Inch
- Water proof
- Receive call
- Water Resistant
- Steps
- Heart Rate
Battery capacity is another highlight, with the smallest size which may feature 14.5mAh battery and the largest size will be likely equipped with a 21.5mAh battery. This capacity may allows for a battery life of 5 to 9 days on a single charge, depending on the model size, as reported by The Verge.
Health Tracking Capabilities
Samsung's Hon Pak confirmed that the Galaxy Ring will likley come with an integrated sensor array designed for health tracking. The device may include features such as heart rate monitoring, respiratory rate tracking, sleep movement tracking, and sleep onset time. In addition, the Galaxy Ring is expected to offer cycle and fertility tracking by integrating with Natural Cycles, Samsung's established partner app.
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Ring is expected to come with a range of features tailored towards health tracking, supported by its variety of sizes and substantial battery life. As the device has now appeared on the Bluetooth SIG certification website, its launch appears to be on the horizon, fulfilling Samsung's timeline for a release in the second half of 2024.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, clickhere to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71716239017604