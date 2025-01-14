Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Samsung Galaxy Ring introduced in two new sizes with Health app upgrade-All details

Samsung Galaxy Ring introduced in two new sizes with Health app upgrade-All details

Samsung Galaxy Ring was announced with two additional ring sizes and a Health app upgrade, here’s everything you need to know.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jan 14 2025, 08:07 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring introduced in two new sizes with Health app upgrade-All details
The Samsung Health app brings an enhanced sleep tracking feature, know more about how it works. (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Ring was officially launched in July alongside the foldable devices. Now, just ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event, the South Korean giant has announced two new sizes for the Galaxy Ring, increasing its availability to users. Additionally, the smart ring will also be available in 15 new regions starting in February. Therefore, more people can purchase and explore how smart rings work in tracking health-related matrices. Samsung has also rolled out a Health app upgrade that allows users to track their sleep better. Know more new additions to the Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring: What's new

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has been introduced in two sizes 14 and 15 in India. The smart ring will also be available in 15 regions including  Cyprus, Czech, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Zambia. Therefore, the Samsung wearable is available in 53 regions including in India.

Alongside new sizes, the Samsung Health app has also been upgraded with improved sleep tracking alongside tracking the user's sleep environment and provides data such as temperature, humidity, air quality, and light intensity. This feature will provide a comprehensive Sleep environment report that consists of suggestions on how the environment can be optimised for effective sleep. Furthermore, the Health app will also analyse unique sleep patterns, habits, and conditions to provide users with sleep time guidance consisting of “actionable insights for better sleep, recommending the most suitable sleep times based on a combination of your sleep quality and daily routines.”

The app will also include a new mindfulness tracker to check the user's mental health by monitoring moods. To enhance sleep and calm the mind the app will also consist of helpful breathing exercises and meditations. Therefore, Samsung Galaxy Ring users can effectively track and improve their sleep cycle, habits and duration for long-term health benefits. 

While the Samsung Galaxy Ring has just hit the market, the company is already in the works of bringing a new-gen model With new health tracking features. Reports suggest that Samsung may preview the Galaxy Ring 2 at the upcoming Unpacked event.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 08:07 IST
