Samsung Galaxy Ring pre-order starts in India, official launch expected soon

Samsung launched the Galaxy Ring with advanced health tracking features at the Galaxy Unpacked event which took place in July 2024. However, the smart ring was only available in selected regions. Now, after months of official announcement, Samsung has finally confirmed the launch of Galaxy Ring in India as it starts the pre-reservation. If are looking for a compact health and fitness tracking wearable device, then a smart ring could be a great option. Know more about the Samsung Galaxy Ring and its pre-reservation process.

Samsung Galaxy Ring launch in India

Samsung officially confirms the launch of its first health-and-fitness wearable technology, the Galaxy Ring in India. The tech giant announced the pre-reservation details for the smart ring which starts today, October 14. Samsung highlighted that interested buyers can pre-reserve the Galaxy Ring with a token money of just Rs.1999 on Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and select retail stores. Additionally, customers who pre-reserve and buy the product after the sale starts will be rewarded with a complimentary Wireless Charger Duo worth Rs.4999. The company also confirmed that the pre-reservation money is refundable.

However, Samsung did not reveal any launch or official sale date in India. Well, as the pre-order begins, we may get to experience the Galaxy Ring in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy Ring features

The Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched alongside the new generation foldable in July. Samsung revealed that the smart ring comes with several advanced features including Galaxy AI. The Galaxy Ring is capable of tracking several health metrics such as sleep, heart rate, Energy Score metric and other fitness data. With AI, it allows users to get a personalised health tracking experience which records users minute by minute activities.

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be available in three colourways: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold, which is built with Grade 5 titanium and offers 10ATM water resistance. The smart ring will also be available in 9 different size options that start from size 5 to size 13.

Now, we may have to wait for a few more days to confirm the India pricing for the new Galaxy Ring.

