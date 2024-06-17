Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is speculated to take place next month on July 10. The launch event is expected to include several hardware announcements including Galaxy Watch 7 and the new Watch Ultra. Several rumours have circulated about the smartwatches, and a recent leak may have revealed prices and colour variants for the US region. Know how much the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra are expected to cost.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra price

According to 91Mobiles report, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to come in three colour options:⁠Marbal Gray, ⁠Cream white, and ⁠Forest Green. The smartwatch for 40mm size is expected to come at a starting price between USD 299 to USD 310 which is approximately Rs.25000 in Indian currency. In comparison to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6 was priced at USD 299 for the classic version.

On the other hand, the first Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to come at a starting price of USD 699 to USD 710 for the 47mm size variant. The price is approximately ₹58400 in Indian currency. The “Ultra” variant of the Galaxy Watch is reported to be the direct competition with the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 which comes at a starting price of USD 799. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to come in a single colour variant: ⁠Titanium Gray.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra: What is expected

According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 7 may come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The smartwatch will likely feature a 3nm Exynos chip paired with upgraded storage of 32GB. The Watch 7 is expected to be developed with Samsung's Armor Aluminum 2 and sapphire crystal glass. Depending on size, the smartwatch may feature 300mAh and 425mAh battery respectively.

For Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung may introduce only a 47mm size variant. The smartwatch will include powerful specs such as a 590mAh battery, 3000 nits peak brightness, Titanium (Grade 4) chassis10ATM water resistance, and more. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to come in LTE and Bluetooth variants.

