 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra US prices leaked ahead of launch, know what’s coming.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Jun 17 2024, 15:00 IST
Icon
Smartwatch under Rs.10000: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Amazfit GTS 2, more; Know the 5 best options
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details
1/5 Amazfit GTS 2: The smartwatch features a 1.65-inch ultra HD AMOLED display and comes with 3GB of music storage. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity which enables users to answer calls through the watch. It also has a built-in Alexa as a voice assistant. It has a 6-day extended battery life with a 246 mAh battery. It comes with 90 sports modes and has health tracking features such as heart rate, SpO2, stress monitor, and more. The smartwatch retails for Rs.16999, however, you can get it for Rs.8999 on Amazon, giving you a discount of 47 percent. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details
2/5 Xiaomi Redmi SmartWatch 3: It features a 1.83-inch LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity. It comes with more than 100 workout modes and health-tracking features such as heart rate, sleep monitoring, and more. It has a 12-day battery life in which users can set alarms, answer calls, track their fitness and others. The smartwatch retails for Rs.7490, but you can get it for Rs.5990 on Amazon, giving you a discount of 20 percent. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: The smartwatch comes with a 1.4-inch AMOLED display. It has various health monitoring features including sleep tracking and women's health tracking. It comes with more than 90 workout modes and it easily connects with your Android smartphone via Bluetooth. It has 40 hours of battery life for lasting performance. The smartwatch retails for Rs.29999, but on Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.9799, giving you a 67 percent discount.  (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details
4/5 Noise Halo Plus: It features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display and has a 7-day battery life with a 300mAh battery. It has remote music control, volume control, Bluetooth calling, and more. The smartwatch features different health-tracking features such as sleep monitoring, heart rate, and more. The smartwatch originally retails for Rs. 8999, however, you can get it for only Rs.4999, giving you a hefty discount of 44 percent. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details
5/5 Amazfit GTS 4 Mini: The smartwatch comes with a 1.65-inch HD AMOLED display. It has a 15-day battery life with 24-hour health monitoring that tracks your heart rate, SpO2, stress, and more. It comes with 120 plus sports modes and smart recognition which records distance, speed, heart rate changes, calories burned, etc. The smartwatch retails for Rs.10999, however, you can get it for Rs.7999, on Amazon, giving you a massive discount of 27 percent. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details
icon View all Images
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra launching on July 10, check the details. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is speculated to take place next month on July 10. The launch event is expected to include several hardware announcements including Galaxy Watch 7 and the new Watch Ultra. Several rumours have circulated about the smartwatches, and a recent leak may have revealed prices and colour variants for the US region. Know how much the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra are expected to cost. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE announced

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra price

According to 91Mobiles report, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is expected to come in three colour options:⁠Marbal Gray, ⁠Cream white, and ⁠Forest Green. The smartwatch for 40mm size is expected to come at a starting price between USD 299 to USD 310 which is approximately Rs.25000 in Indian currency. In comparison to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch 6 was priced at USD 299 for the classic version.  

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Buds 3 Pro launch confirmed

On the other hand, the first Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to come at a starting price of  USD 699 to USD 710 for the 47mm size variant. The price is approximately 58400 in Indian currency.  The “Ultra” variant of the Galaxy Watch is reported to be the direct competition with the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2 which comes at a starting price of USD 799. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to come in a single colour variant:  ⁠Titanium Gray. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra: What is expected 

According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 7 may come in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The smartwatch will likely feature a 3nm Exynos chip paired with upgraded storage of 32GB. The Watch 7 is expected to be developed with Samsung's Armor Aluminum 2 and sapphire crystal glass. Depending on size, the smartwatch may feature 300mAh and 425mAh battery respectively. 

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE renders revealed

For Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung may introduce only a 47mm size variant. The smartwatch will include powerful specs such as a 590mAh battery,  3000 nits peak brightness, Titanium (Grade 4) chassis10ATM water resistance, and more. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to come in  LTE and Bluetooth variants.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

 

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Jun, 15:00 IST
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation best smartwatches in india: from apple watch to fitbit versa, check out top 8 picks samsung galaxy watch 7 series to sport 3nm chipset, 32gb ram- all details samsung's smartthings find can now find hidden galaxy smarttags moving with you samsung galaxy ring launch in india: check expected specs, health tracking features, price, more samsung galaxy ring aims for august launch but faces potential patent challenge from oura ring apple watch x concept revealed: here's how the next smartwatch from apple may look like apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work apple watch series 8 likely to launch with iphone 14 on this day; here's all we know so far ubon future pods with built in display and touch control launched in india: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6's long development timeline
GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns
GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19

GTA Online: Major weekly discounts on vehicles and properties until June 19
GTA 6

GTA 6 Trailer 2 expected soon: Wingsuit gameplay rumoured alongside exciting new features
GTA 6

GTA 6 launch: New leak reveals console gameplay, technical features and pop culture influences and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets