Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series launched: Check features, price, availability and more

Samsung introduces the Galaxy Watch 7 series, featuring advanced health tracking, dual-frequency GPS, and Wear OS 5, available in two sizes and multiple colors.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 10 2024, 18:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available for pre-order in select markets starting July 10. (Samsung)

Samsung has expanded its wearable lineup with the Galaxy Watch 7 series, including the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. These new devices aim to provide comprehensive wellness experiences through advanced Galaxy AI.

Health and Fitness Tracking Features

The Galaxy Watch 7 is designed to help users understand their health better. It offers tracking for over 100 workouts, allowing users to build routines and compare performances in real-time. The Body Composition feature provides a complete snapshot of fitness and health.

Advanced Monitoring Features

For sleep analysis, the Galaxy Watch 7 includes an FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature. It offers real-time heart rate monitoring, detects irregular heart rhythms, and includes Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring. The BioActive Sensor enhances accuracy for comprehensive health readings. Additionally, users can track advanced glycation end products (AGEs) to gauge metabolic health.

Performance and Customisation

Powered by a 3nm Processor, the Galaxy Watch 7 delivers a faster and more efficient experience. It includes a Dual-frequency GPS system for precise location tracking. Users can customize the watch with various bands and faces, and enjoy seamless interactions with other Galaxy devices. Features like intelligent Suggested replies, Double Pinch Gestures, and Samsung Wallet enhance convenience.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Availability and Variants

Available in two sizes, 40mm (Green and Cream) and 44mm (Green and Silver), the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 builds on its advanced health monitoring features with the introduction of the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The Ultra model includes a cushion design for added protection, a Titanium Grade 4 frame, and 10ATM water resistance. It supports extreme fitness tracking, including multi-course workouts and cycling power measurements. The Ultra model also features an Emergency Siren, Night Mode for readability, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. It offers up to 100 hours of battery life in Power Saving mode.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, available in a 47mm size in Titanium Gray, Titanium White, and Titanium Silver, along with the Galaxy Watch 7, are the first Android smartwatches powered by Wear OS 5. This ensures advanced performance and access to a variety of apps. The Samsung connected ecosystem allows for enhanced health analysis when paired with the Galaxy Ring, improving precision and extending battery life.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, and Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available for pre-order in select markets starting July 10, with general availability starting July 24.

First Published Date: 10 Jul, 18:34 IST
Tags:
