 Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Buds 3 Pro launch confirmed- All details
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Buds 3 Pro launch confirmed- All details

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Buds 3 Pro launch confirmed- All details

The Samsung Members app mistakenly confirms the existence of the Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Buds 3 Pro, check details.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
Updated on: Jun 13 2024, 11:33 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Buds 3 Pro launch confirmed- All details
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Buds 3 Pro launch confirmed- All details
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Buds 3 Pro launching on July 10, know more.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is expected to be scheduled for July 10, 2024. During the event, several devices are expected to be announced such as the new generation of foldable smartphones, Galaxy watches, TWS earbuds, and more. While we are aware of what Samsung has planned to launch via leaks and rumours, the company has mistakenly revealed the list of new product launches including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch FE, and Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked expected products

An X user named Rydah shared a post on the platform showcasing a screenshot of the products launching at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The screenshot was taken from the support page of the Samsung Members app. The list of devices included several products including existing as well as upcoming products.

Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The list of upcoming products included the Galaxy Watch 7, a new Watch FE model, Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, and the Galaxy Ring. The screenshot also confirmed the existence of a new Galaxy Watch FE and the new stem design for Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 that was leaked earlier. While the Galaxy Ring is also available in the list, rumours claim that it will not be made available until August 2024. Therefore, we can simply expect that these are the major devices that will debut in a few weeks or months.

Apart from the wearable devices, Samsung will also be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 at the Unpacked event. All the devices are expected to come with major upgrades and new designs. There are also rumours that the price for the Samsung foldables will be bumped by $100. However, the prices for other expected products are yet to be revealed. Therefore, we will have to wait patiently till July 10 to confirm these rumoured devices and their speculated specifications and features. Additionally, note that Samsung is yet to announce the official date for the Galaxy Unpacked event, and the details will be made available soon.

First Published Date: 13 Jun, 11:33 IST
