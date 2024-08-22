 Samsung introduces life-saving feature for Galaxy Watches- Know what it is and how it works | Wearables News
Samsung introduces Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature to Galaxy Watches for cardiovascular health tracking.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Aug 22 2024, 08:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy watches now include Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature, check details. (Samsung)

Smartwatches have become more than just a lifestyle choice with growing concern over health and fitness. Now, people own feature-filled and high-end smartwatches to accurately measure health-related factors. Therefore, to provide users with advanced health-tracking, Samsung has introduced a new life-saving feature called “ Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification” (IHRN) on the Samsung Health Monitor app for several Galaxy Watches. Know what is this new feature and how it will help users. 

What is the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature?

The IHRN is a heart rate monitoring feature that combines the ability of Blood Pressure and Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring capabilities along with atrial fibrillation (AFib). This feature helps the wearable device to examine the blood volume and determine the user's heart rate. Therefore, this feature can track any irregular pattern in your heart rate in the background and it will instantly alert the users. Additionally, it keeps track of the user's cardiovascular health at all times, providing them with any early warning for any heart-related issues such as the risk of stroke, heart failure and other life-threatening issues. 

How the feature will work on the Samsung Galaxy Watch?

The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification has been integrated into the Samsung Health Monitor app and it will track the data with the help of the built-in BioActive Sensor available in the Galaxy Watch. Samsung said, “Galaxy Watch users can now monitor other crucial aspects of their heart health. It offers tools to help users better understand their heart health, including on-demand ECG recording and an HR Alert function that detects abnormally high or low heart rates.” 

The IHRN feature is rolling out to the latest Galaxy Watch7 Ultra and Galaxy Watch7. Additionally, Samsung is also bringing this feature to the older generation smartwatches such as the Galaxy Watch6, Watch5 and Watch4 series.

To take advantage of this new life-saving feature, users just have to update the Samsung Health Monitor app from the Galaxy Store and enable the IHRN feature from the app's settings menu. 

First Published Date: 22 Aug, 08:57 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

