Samsung Republic Day Sale: Get huge discounts on Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Watch Ultra, and Buds 3 Pro

Samsung India has unveiled a range of special offers on its Galaxy wearables ahead of Republic Day. Customers can now purchase the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic at a reduced price starting at Rs. 20,999, marking a discount of up to Rs. 19,000. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is available with a price cut of Rs. 10,000, including an instant cashback or an upgrade bonus of the same amount.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3: Special Offers on Audio Products and EMI Plans

For those interested in wireless audio, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and Galaxy Buds 3 are also part of the offer, providing up to Rs. 5,000 in cashback or upgrade bonuses. Customers can also benefit from no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on select models. Samsung is offering multi-buy deals on Samsung Galaxy S and Z Series smartphones, allowing customers to save up to Rs. 18,000 on the brand's latest wearables.

Galaxy Watch 6 Classic

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features the popular rotating bezel and offers advanced health features, including Blood Pressure (BP), Electrocardiogram (ECG), and Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) tracking. The watch also brings an enhanced performance with a larger display, slimmer bezel, and improved user interface. It offers personalised health guidance and new band options, providing a more informed and healthier lifestyle for users.

Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed for those who require top-tier performance, especially for fitness and sports enthusiasts. With its titanium frame and sapphire glass display, the device is built to withstand extreme conditions, offering 10ATM water resistance, IP68 rating, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. The Watch Ultra also includes up to 100 hours of battery life in Power Saving mode and advanced heart health tracking features, including ECG and HR Alert functions.

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

For an enhanced audio experience, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro delivers Hi-Fi sound quality with a new "Blade" design. The earbuds feature enhanced 2-way speakers and Dual Amplifiers for precise sound production. Galaxy AI integration offers real-time translation and adaptive features for an optimised listening experience.

Additionally, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring offers 24/7 health monitoring, combining style with functionality. The lightweight device provides up to 7 days of battery life and offers detailed sleep analysis, including new metrics such as sleep latency and heart rate.

As part of its Republic Day Sales, Samsung is also offering discounts on the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds FE.