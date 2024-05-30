Samsung teases Galaxy AI integration with Galaxy Watch for advanced health monitoring experience

Samsung has revealed plans to bring Galaxy AI to its Galaxy Watch, following its successful integration with the Galaxy S24 series. This update will blend potent on-device AI with the Samsung Health app, promising more tailored and secure health experiences.

Empowering Insights for Better Wellness

The fusion of Galaxy AI with Samsung Health promises users a deeper understanding of their health and more encouragement to enhance their daily well-being.

Energy Score: This feature offers a detailed snapshot of your daily well-being by analysing factors like average sleep duration, consistency in sleep patterns, previous day's activity, sleeping heart rate, and heart rate variability.

Wellness Tips: Tailored health suggestions and guidance are designed to help users reach their health targets through motivational insights and support.

Heightened Precision and Reliability

Accurate health data forms the backbone of effective health monitoring. The new features combine cutting-edge health algorithms with AI to deliver more individualised insights.

Advanced Sleep AI: Fresh sleep indicators provide an in-depth analysis of sleep quality, including movement patterns during sleep, sleep onset time, heart rate, and breathing rate, alongside existing metrics such as snoring duration, blood oxygen levels, and sleep cycles.

Advanced Fitness Features

New fitness capabilities offer precise and seamless assessments of physical performance.

Running Metrics: The Personalized Health Rate Zone now includes detailed Aerobic Threshold (AT) and Anaerobic Threshold (AnT) Heart Rate Zone metrics for efficient running and performance evaluation.

Cycling Metrics: Cyclists can compute Functional Threshold Power (FTP) metrics within 10 minutes, utilising AI to tailor the power index and optimise performance.

Workout Routines: Seamlessly combine various exercises for a cohesive workout experience, transitioning smoothly between activities. The Race feature enables runners and cyclists to compare their current and past performances on familiar routes.

Coming Soon

These enhancements are slated to debut on the upcoming Galaxy Watch lineup through the One UI 6 Watch, scheduled for release later this year. A select group of Galaxy Watch users will have access to the beta program starting in June.

Samsung has hinted that these updates mark just the initial phase, with plans to unveil the full potential of Galaxy AI through upcoming hardware upgrades in the new Galaxy Watch series.

In response to the announcement, Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said: "By expanding the capabilities of Galaxy AI across our ecosystem, we're unlocking new possibilities for optimised and interconnected experiences that offer users greater personalization and intelligence. The integration of Galaxy AI into Galaxy Watch is just the start, and we're eager to showcase further integrations across our Galaxy lineup very soon."