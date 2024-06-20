 Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds launched in India at ₹12,990: Check features, availability and more | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds launched in India at 12,990: Check features, availability and more

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds launched in India at 12,990: Check features, availability and more

Sennheiser has launched its Accentum true wireless earbuds in India, featuring active noise cancellation and promising superior sound quality, priced at Rs. 12,990.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 20 2024, 14:49 IST
Icon
Sennheiser ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones debut in India
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,990: Check features, availability and more
1/6 1. Introduction of ACCENTUM Series: Sennheiser debuts its ACCENTUM series in India with the launch of ACCENTUM Plus wireless headphones, boasting exceptional comfort, durability, and superior sound quality, all at an attractive price point.
image caption
2/6 2. Features and Performance: ACCENTUM Plus offers immersive sound experiences with features like Hybrid ANC and 50-hour battery playtime, delivering high-quality wireless audio on-the-go. 
image caption
3/6 3. Stamina and Controls: With touch-gesture controls, Hybrid Adaptive Noise Cancellation, and 50 hours of listening time, ACCENTUM Plus prioritizes a better headphone experience at a competitive price. 
image caption
4/6 4. Proprietary Technology: The headphones feature a 37mm dynamic transducer with Sound Personalization mode, adapting to listeners' preferences without compromising bass performance or detail. 
image caption
5/6 5. Convenience and Sustainability: ACCENTUM Plus includes quick charge capabilities, a touch-enabled earcup for easy control, and a Smart Control App for personalized presets. Its marathon battery life aligns with Sennheiser's commitment to sustainability. 
image caption
6/6 6. Pricing and Availability: Available in black and white variants, ACCENTUM Plus will be priced at INR 15,990, with a special pre-booking offer of INR 14,990 available until February 13, 2024, on the Sennheiser website and Amazon.in.  
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12,990: Check features, availability and more
icon View all Images
Sennheiser launches Accentum true wireless earbuds in India, featuring ANC and priced at Rs. 12,990. (Sennheiser)

Sennheiser, the renowned German audio brand, has introduced its latest addition to the Indian market with the launch of the Accentum true wireless earbuds. These new earbuds, designed for comfort and functionality, feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and boast up to 28 hours of battery life.

"ACCENTUM True Wireless builds on what their over-ear counterparts are renowned for: incredible sound, useful features, and unbeatable value," said Vijay Sharma, General Manager - Sennheiser Consumer business in India. "We packed these qualities inside a reimagined, award-winning design that unlocks the magic of ‘the Sennheiser sound' to anyone needing an untethered upgrade."

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless Earbuds: Features

The Sennheiser Accentum true wireless earbuds sport an ergonomic design and 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers, promising powerful bass, clear mids, and crisp treble. They incorporate TrueResponse acoustic technology and hybrid ANC, ensuring an immersive audio experience by minimising external noise. The Transparency mode allows users to enjoy music while staying aware of their surroundings.

"We crafted ACCENTUM True Wireless after poring over one thousand distinct ear profiles, arriving at a design that is meticulously crafted yet feels like it is barely there," explained Friederike Menking, Sennheiser Product Manager.

Also read: boAt Xtend Plus to Noise ColorFit Pro - Top 5 smartwatches to gift your dad this Father's Day

These earbuds support Bluetooth version 5.3 and are compatible with aptX and LC3 codecs for high-quality audio streaming. With up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the charging case, they also support wireless and fast charging, offering 1 hour of music playback with just 10 minutes of charging time. The Sennheiser Smart Control app enables users to manage various settings.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE announced: Check out specs, features, price and more

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless Earbuds: Price, Colour Options and availability

The Sennheiser Accentum true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 12,990 and are available in black and white colour options. They can be pre-ordered starting today (June 20) on Flipkart and Amazon.in. Customers pre-ordering will receive a two-year warranty with their purchase.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 14:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation best smartwatches in india: from apple watch to fitbit versa, check out top 8 picks samsung galaxy watch 7 series to sport 3nm chipset, 32gb ram- all details samsung's smartthings find can now find hidden galaxy smarttags moving with you samsung galaxy ring launch in india: check expected specs, health tracking features, price, more samsung galaxy ring aims for august launch but faces potential patent challenge from oura ring apple watch x concept revealed: here's how the next smartwatch from apple may look like apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work apple watch series 8 likely to launch with iphone 14 on this day; here's all we know so far ubon future pods with built in display and touch control launched in india: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Blocking websites on your iPhone

How to block websites on your iPhone: check out a step-by-step guide
Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works

Get cash from ATMs using UPI apps: Step-by-step guide and how UPI-ATM works
5 mistakes you must stop doing to prevent smartphone overheating during summers

5 mistakes you must avoid to prevent smartphone overheating during summers
How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers

How to protect air conditioners, refrigerators and other home appliances from catching fire during summers
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer

Editor’s Pick

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more

Amazon Summer Appliances Fest is live: Grab up to 60% off on refrigerators from Samsung, LG, more
Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers

Haier Air Conditioners with heavy-duty cooling for 50°C summers- Top 5 split AC models on Amazon [June 2024]
Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks

Best split ACs under Rs.40000 from LG, Voltas, Carrier, more: Check out top 5 picks
Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched

Wonderchef all in one kitchen robot ‘Chef Magic’ launched: Check price, availability, features and more
Buying an air conditioner online for the first time? AC brands have a surprise ‘hidden cost’ for you

Buying AC online from LG, Samsung and other brands? Watch out for these 5 ‘hidden charges’

Trending Stories

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India

Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more

Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles

Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
iPhone 15 Pro

89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
keep up with tech

Gaming

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance

Can’t get high FPS in Minecraft 1.21? Here are 4 easy tips to boost performance
GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024

GTA 5 RP: Join Lucid City for immersive roleplaying, economy, and community-driven experiences in 2024
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Netflix hits 30 million downloads; GTA 5 among top PS downloads
Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6

Red Dead Redemption 3 may follow GTA 6's long development timeline
GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

GTA Online disables Diamond Casino Heist feature across platforms amid security breach concerns

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

GoPro Hero 11

5 essential gadgets for travellers: GoPro Hero 11, JBL Charge 5 and more
Lava Storm 5G

Lava Storm 5G sale starts on Amazon: Check price and capabilities of this new smartphone
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand

5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more

WiFi AC Explained: Control cooling from anywhere with smart ACs from Haier, Panasonic, LG, and more
New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets