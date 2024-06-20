Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds launched in India at 12,990: Check features, availability and more

Sennheiser, the renowned German audio brand, has introduced its latest addition to the Indian market with the launch of the Accentum true wireless earbuds. These new earbuds, designed for comfort and functionality, feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and boast up to 28 hours of battery life.

"ACCENTUM True Wireless builds on what their over-ear counterparts are renowned for: incredible sound, useful features, and unbeatable value," said Vijay Sharma, General Manager - Sennheiser Consumer business in India. "We packed these qualities inside a reimagined, award-winning design that unlocks the magic of ‘the Sennheiser sound' to anyone needing an untethered upgrade."

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra prices and colour variants leaked- All details

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless Earbuds: Features

The Sennheiser Accentum true wireless earbuds sport an ergonomic design and 7mm dynamic True Response Transducers, promising powerful bass, clear mids, and crisp treble. They incorporate TrueResponse acoustic technology and hybrid ANC, ensuring an immersive audio experience by minimising external noise. The Transparency mode allows users to enjoy music while staying aware of their surroundings.

"We crafted ACCENTUM True Wireless after poring over one thousand distinct ear profiles, arriving at a design that is meticulously crafted yet feels like it is barely there," explained Friederike Menking, Sennheiser Product Manager.

Also read: boAt Xtend Plus to Noise ColorFit Pro - Top 5 smartwatches to gift your dad this Father's Day

These earbuds support Bluetooth version 5.3 and are compatible with aptX and LC3 codecs for high-quality audio streaming. With up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the charging case, they also support wireless and fast charging, offering 1 hour of music playback with just 10 minutes of charging time. The Sennheiser Smart Control app enables users to manage various settings.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE announced: Check out specs, features, price and more

Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless Earbuds: Price, Colour Options and availability

The Sennheiser Accentum true wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 12,990 and are available in black and white colour options. They can be pre-ordered starting today (June 20) on Flipkart and Amazon.in. Customers pre-ordering will receive a two-year warranty with their purchase.