 Sennheiser Accentum wireless SE (Copper) headphones and BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle launched in India- All details | Wearables News
Home Wearables Wearables News Sennheiser Accentum wireless SE (Copper) headphones and BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle launched in India- All details

Sennheiser Accentum wireless SE (Copper) headphones and BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle launched in India- All details

Sennheiser has launched the Accentum Wireless Copper Special Edition and BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle in India with an aim to enhance audio experiences for music lovers and professionals alike.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Oct 10 2024, 16:58 IST
Sennheiser Accentum wireless SE (Copper) headphones
Sennheiser launches the Accentum Wireless Copper Special Edition and BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle in India. (Sennheiser)

Sennheiser has introduced the Accentum Wireless Copper Special Edition alongside the BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle in India. The BTD 600, while compatible with all Sennheiser Bluetooth-enabled devices, comes as a standard accessory with the Accentum Wireless Copper Special Edition, the company announced.

Sennheiser: Accentum Wireless SE: Price and Availability

The Accentum Wireless SE, bundled with the BTD 600, is priced at Rs. 13,990. It is available for purchase on the brand's official webshop and the online platform Amazon.

You may be interested in

Smart WatchesFitness Bands
Boult Audio Drift 2
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Noise ColorFit Quad Call
  • 1.91 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,499
Check details
Fire Boltt Lumos
  • 1.91 Inch Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details
Fire Boltt Encore
  • 1.84 Inch
  • Water proof
  • Receive call
₹1,799
Check details

For those interested in just the BTD 600, it is priced at Rs. 5,990. Like the Accentum Wireless SE, it is available on the same online platforms.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: Secure Connection launches Honeywell Aviator Hi-Fi Speaker in India: Check key features, price, availability and more

"This bundle gives music aficionados a powerful Sennheiser experience at a tremendous value," said Vijay Sharma, General Manager of Sennheiser's Consumer business in India. He added, "The kit includes our high-performance BTD 600 USB dongle to upgrade even the most meagre digital audio sources with stunning aptX sound and low-latency performance to extract every emotion from your entertainment..," said Vijay Sharma, Sennheiser's General Manager for Consumer Business in India. 

Also read: Apple reportedly planning to launch smart AR glasses with MicroLED technology by 2026

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE (Copper): Key Features

The Accentum Wireless SE comes equipped with 37mm drivers and offers hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint connectivity, enabling easy pairing with both smartphones and laptops. Sennheiser estimates up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other notable features include a Transparency Mode and customisable audio with sound modes like Bass Boost and Podcast. A built-in five-band equaliser is also included for further sound adjustments.

Also read: Apple TV+ partners up with Amazon Prime Video to expand streaming access for subscribers- Details

BTD 600: Key Details

The BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle is designed for seamless pairing with Sennheiser's Bluetooth-enabled products. It retains paired device settings, allowing automatic connections between headphones and computers without re-pairing. The dongle, which plugs into USB-A or USB-C ports, is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and supports aptX codecs, ensuring low-latency performance for audio, video, and calls.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 16:58 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation apple watch ultra 2026 could feature this major display upgrade: details here apple reportedly planning to launch smart ar glasses with microled technology by 2026 apple stores let users try on airpods again in sign of normalcy fire-boltt ropes in virat kohli as brand ambassador xiaomi teases its first-ever wrist ecg and blood pressure recorder smartwatch; know all about it best noise cancelling headphones: from sony, jbl to bose, check top 5 options to consider top 10 smartwatches for kids: fun and safety in one device apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this amazon great indian festival 2024: apple watch se, noise pro 5 and other smartwatches with early discounts
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future?
Indus Battle Royale game

Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here’s everything you need to know
Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption to finally hit on PC with new enhancements for cowboy fans- Details
PlayStation Pulse earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection: All details

PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection
GTA Online Zombie mode

GTA Online Zombie mode to release tomorrow: Get ready for a spooky survival challenge and more

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
Smartphones

Realme C53 to POCO M5, here is a list 5 budget-friendly phones with stellar cameras
jbl earbuds

10 best TWS earbuds from JBL to buy from Amazon
iPhone 16 Pro, iphone 15 pro, samsung s23 ultra

4 best smartphone deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion sales: iPhone 15 Pro, Pixel 8 and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets