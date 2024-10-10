Sennheiser Accentum wireless SE (Copper) headphones and BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle launched in India- All details

Sennheiser has introduced the Accentum Wireless Copper Special Edition alongside the BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle in India. The BTD 600, while compatible with all Sennheiser Bluetooth-enabled devices, comes as a standard accessory with the Accentum Wireless Copper Special Edition, the company announced.

Sennheiser: Accentum Wireless SE: Price and Availability

The Accentum Wireless SE, bundled with the BTD 600, is priced at Rs. 13,990. It is available for purchase on the brand's official webshop and the online platform Amazon.

For those interested in just the BTD 600, it is priced at Rs. 5,990. Like the Accentum Wireless SE, it is available on the same online platforms.

"This bundle gives music aficionados a powerful Sennheiser experience at a tremendous value," said Vijay Sharma, General Manager of Sennheiser's Consumer business in India. He added, "The kit includes our high-performance BTD 600 USB dongle to upgrade even the most meagre digital audio sources with stunning aptX sound and low-latency performance to extract every emotion from your entertainment..," said Vijay Sharma, Sennheiser's General Manager for Consumer Business in India.

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless SE (Copper): Key Features

The Accentum Wireless SE comes equipped with 37mm drivers and offers hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and multipoint connectivity, enabling easy pairing with both smartphones and laptops. Sennheiser estimates up to 50 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other notable features include a Transparency Mode and customisable audio with sound modes like Bass Boost and Podcast. A built-in five-band equaliser is also included for further sound adjustments.

BTD 600: Key Details

The BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle is designed for seamless pairing with Sennheiser's Bluetooth-enabled products. It retains paired device settings, allowing automatic connections between headphones and computers without re-pairing. The dongle, which plugs into USB-A or USB-C ports, is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 and supports aptX codecs, ensuring low-latency performance for audio, video, and calls.