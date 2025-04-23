Latest Tech News Wearables Wearables News Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition headphones launched in India: Check features, price and more

Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition headphones launched in India: Check features, price and more

Sennheiser has launched the HD 505 Copper Edition headphones in India, featuring a 120-ohm transducer, a 1.8-meter detachable cable, a 3.5mm socket and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2025, 16:08 IST
Icon
Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones priced at Rs. 34,500 on launch
Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition headphones
1/6 1. Sennheiser HD 490 PRO studio headphones has been launched today and the tool is tailored for professionals in music production, mixing, and mastering, offering precise sound reproduction and an expansive sound stage. 
image caption
2/6 2. With advanced features like ultralight voice coils and uncoloured frequency response, it ensures accurate audio representation across the spectrum, aiding in critical mixing decisions. 
image caption
3/6 3. Designed for comfort, the HD 490 PRO prioritizes ergonomic design, with lightweight materials and circumaural ear pads for extended wear. 
image caption
4/6 4. Users can choose between two sets of ear pads – velour for a warmer sound and fabric for a neutral response – catering to different mixing and production needs. 
image caption
5/6 5. The package includes a free license for dearVR MIX-SE plugin, enhancing the virtual mixing experience, along with thoughtful details like a reversible cable and braille markings for accessibility.
image caption
6/6 6. Price and Availability: Sennheiser HD 490 Pro will retail at INR 34,500, and the HD 490 Pro Plus will be priced at INR 41,300. However, customers can purchase the HD 490 Pro for INR 27,590 and the HD 490 Pro Plus for INR 32,990 exclusively on Amazon. 
Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition headphones
icon View all Images
The Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition headphones are available in India for Rs. 27,990. (Sennheiser)

Sennheiser has launched the HD 505 Copper Edition headphones in India, aiming to deliver high-quality audio to a wide range of listeners, from music lovers to gamers. The headphones promise to offer an engaging audio experience with a focus on comfort and simplicity, and are designed to meet the needs of both casual listeners and audiophiles.

Sennheiser Launches HD 505 Headphones: Key Features

The Sennheiser HD 505 features a 120-ohm transducer, specially designed to deliver clear and natural sound. The open-back earcups help provide a natural listening experience with a frequency range from 12Hz to 38,500Hz. This ensures that users can enjoy detailed and immersive audio across a wide spectrum of sound.

Also read: Redmi Watch Move launched at 1999, Xiaomi's first made-in-India smartwatch

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Furthermore, the Sennheiser HD 505 builds on the robust framework of the HD 500 series, featuring a synthetic leather headband and metal mesh earcups, all while weighing only 237 grams. These design choices have been made to enhance the comfort of the headphones, making them suitable for long periods of listening.

Also read: Vivo T4 5G launched with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC in India at Rs.21999- All details

Sennheiser claims that the HD 505 headphones have a well-balanced sound profile, with deep bass, smooth mids, and treble that is easy on the ears. Additionally, the angled transducers help create a wide soundstage, offering users a more expansive and detailed audio experience, whether they are listening to music, watching movies, or playing games.

Also read: AirTag 2: Apple might launch the upgraded tracker by early summer 2025

Moreover, the HD 505's box includes a 1.8-meter detachable cable with a 3.5mm socket and a 6.3mm adaptor, which is compatible with a wide range of audio devices, including amplifiers and home theatre systems. The headphones also offer the flexibility of replaceable cables and ear cushions, which will allow users to customise their setup for different uses.

Sennheiser HD 505 Headphones: Price and Availability

The Sennheiser HD 505 headphones are available for Rs. 27,990 and can be purchased through Sennheiser's official website and Amazon India, respectively. The headphones come in a Black-Copper colour combination.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 16:08 IST
Tags:
Trending: top 10 smartwatch brands: leading the market with innovation early amazon prime day offer: great deal on samsung galaxy watch 5; buy it for $199 apple reportedly planning to launch smart ar glasses with microled technology by 2026 dyson ontrac headphones launched in india at rs. 44900: check features, availability and more apple watch to delay blood pressure monitoring! know the reason behind this apple watch’s new cardio fitness notifications explained: what is it, how does it work japan’s solution for the lost apple airpods problem is a vacuum cleaner apple smart ring coming! 'iring' development hits rush stage after samsung announcement samsung galaxy watch 7 series launched: check features, price, availability and more vivo watch gt with 21 day battery life and e-sim support launched: check price, features and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

VALORANT Mobile game pre-registrations

VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register
PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist
RuneScape: Dragonwilds

RuneScape: Dragonwilds now available for early access on Steam: What’s new
Xbox Game Pass

GTA 5, South of Midnight, Blue Prince and more thrilling new titles now available on Xbox Game Pass
Wordle-inspired games

Try these 5 Wordle-inspired games that add a twist to your daily Puzzle routine

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets