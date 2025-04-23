Sennheiser HD 505 Copper Edition headphones launched in India: Check features, price and more

Sennheiser has launched the HD 505 Copper Edition headphones in India, aiming to deliver high-quality audio to a wide range of listeners, from music lovers to gamers. The headphones promise to offer an engaging audio experience with a focus on comfort and simplicity, and are designed to meet the needs of both casual listeners and audiophiles.

Sennheiser Launches HD 505 Headphones: Key Features

The Sennheiser HD 505 features a 120-ohm transducer, specially designed to deliver clear and natural sound. The open-back earcups help provide a natural listening experience with a frequency range from 12Hz to 38,500Hz. This ensures that users can enjoy detailed and immersive audio across a wide spectrum of sound.

Furthermore, the Sennheiser HD 505 builds on the robust framework of the HD 500 series, featuring a synthetic leather headband and metal mesh earcups, all while weighing only 237 grams. These design choices have been made to enhance the comfort of the headphones, making them suitable for long periods of listening.

Sennheiser claims that the HD 505 headphones have a well-balanced sound profile, with deep bass, smooth mids, and treble that is easy on the ears. Additionally, the angled transducers help create a wide soundstage, offering users a more expansive and detailed audio experience, whether they are listening to music, watching movies, or playing games.

Moreover, the HD 505's box includes a 1.8-meter detachable cable with a 3.5mm socket and a 6.3mm adaptor, which is compatible with a wide range of audio devices, including amplifiers and home theatre systems. The headphones also offer the flexibility of replaceable cables and ear cushions, which will allow users to customise their setup for different uses.

Sennheiser HD 505 Headphones: Price and Availability

The Sennheiser HD 505 headphones are available for Rs. 27,990 and can be purchased through Sennheiser's official website and Amazon India, respectively. The headphones come in a Black-Copper colour combination.